PM Modi to inaugurate CBI's diamond jubilee celebrations today | Top points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday at 12pm. The event is set to take place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, according to a government statement. He will also inaugurate the newly constructed office complexes of the CBI in Shillong, Pune and Nagpur. Apart from these, he will release a postage stamp and commemorative coin marking the celebration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)