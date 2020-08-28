e-paper
PM Modi to inaugurate college building of agricultural university in Jhansi

The university started its first academic session in 2014-15 but was functioning from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute as the current buildings were under construction.

india Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the college and administration buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University through video conferencing on Saturday. The university is located in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district.

“At 12:30 PM tomorrow, the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi would be inaugurated. This would improve the education infrastructure & contribute to cutting edge research in agriculture as well as further farmer welfare,” PM Modi said in a tweet. 

During the inauguration event, PM Modi will also interact with students of the university.

It offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry.

