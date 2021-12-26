Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur metro rail, attend IIT convocation ceremony on Dec 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 54th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Kanpur as the chief guest at around 11am.
PM Modi will inaugurate the 9-kilometre long completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project.(ANI Photo)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur on Tuesday to inaugurate the metro rail project and attend the convocation ceremony as the chief guest at the Indian Institute of Technology. PM Modi will inaugurate the 9-kilometre long completed section, from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel, of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project at around 1.30pm. The Kanpur Metro Rail Project, with an entire length of 32 km, is being built at a cost of over 11,000 crore.

“Prime Minister will inspect the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar,” the PMO said.

During the event, he will also inaugurate the 356-km-long Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project, according to the prime minister’s office. The pipeline project, built at a cost of over 1500 crore, has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum. The project is expected to help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery.

Before the inauguration programmes, the prime minister will attend the 54th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Kanpur as the chief guest at around 11am. PM Modi will launch blockchain-based digital degrees, which will be issued to all the students during the convocation. The in-house blockchain-driven technology has been developed under the National Blockchain Project. Blockchain-based digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable, according to PMO.

Earlier this week, PM Modi took to Twitter to invite ideas for his upcoming speech at the convocation ceremony.

“I look forward to being at @IITKanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has pioneering contribution towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

