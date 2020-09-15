e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate, launch 7 infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar

The implementation of these projects has been undertaken by the Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) under the urban development and housing department of the state.

india Updated: Sep 15, 2020 05:25 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Monday that out of these projects, four are related to water supply, two to sewage treatment and one to riverfront development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 7 urban infrastructure projects worth Rs 541 crore in the poll-bound Bihar via video conference. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will also be present at the ceremony.

The implementation of these projects has been undertaken by the Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) under the urban development and housing department of the state.

Giving details of the projects, the PMO said the sewage treatment plants have been built under the Namami Gange mission, at Beur and Karmalichak, in Patna Municipal Corporation.

Water supply projects built under the AMRUT Mission in Siwan Municipal Council and Chhapra Municipal Corporation will help local residents get pure drinking water 24 hours a day, it said.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Munger water supply scheme under AMRUT Mission and it will help residents of Munger Municipal Corporation get pure water through pipelines.

The foundation stone of Jamalpur water supply scheme under AMRUT Mission will also be laid, the PMO said.

The foundation stone of Muzaffarpur Riverfront Development Scheme, being built under Namami Gange, will also be laid by PM Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)

