PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers on Sept 4 through video conference

PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers on Sept 4 through video conference

An official statement said on Thursday that 131 IPS probationers, including 28 women, have completed their 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 17:41 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with IPS probationers through a video conference on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with IPS probationers through a video conference on Friday (PTI photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with IPS probationers through a video conference on Friday during the ‘Dikshant Parade Event’ at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

An official statement said on Thursday that 131 IPS probationers, including 28 women, have completed their 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi to share views on ‘Navigating New Challenges’ at India-US Summit

They joined the academy on Dec 17, 2018 after completing their foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad, with those from other central services like IAS and IFS, the statement added.

During the basic course, probationers are imparted training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security, ethics and human rights, modern Indian policing, field craft and tactics, weapon training and firing, the statement said.

