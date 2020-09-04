e-paper
PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers today through video conference

An official statement said that 131 IPS probationers, including 28 women, have completed their 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy.

india Updated: Sep 04, 2020 06:19 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
During the basic course, probationers are imparted training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics etc
During the basic course, probationers are imparted training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics etc(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with IPS probationers through a video conference on Friday at 11 am during the ‘Dikshant Parade Event’ at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

An official statement said that 131 IPS probationers, including 28 women, have completed their 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy.

The IPS probationers joined the academy on December 17, 2018 after completing their foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad, with those from other central services like IAS and IFS, the statement added.

During the basic course, probationers are imparted training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security, ethics and human rights, modern Indian policing, field craft and tactics, weapon training and firing, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

