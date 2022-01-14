PM Modi to interact with over 150 startups on January 15

NEW DELHI: As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’s week-long event, Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with startups from various fields and will attend presentations made by them on January 15.

In the 6th year of the government’s flagship initiative Startup India, startups from different sectors, including agriculture, health, enterprise systems, space, industry 4.0, security, fintech, and environment, will meet and interact with the Prime Minister. “More than 150 startups have been divided into six working groups based on themes including Growing from Roots; Nudging the DNA; From Local to Global; Technology of Future; Building Champions in Manufacturing; and Sustainable Development,” announced the Prime Minister’s Office.

Each group will then make a presentation to PM Modi. The interaction between the PM and the startups aims to understand how startups can successfully contribute to the nation’s needs.

The PM’s Office added that PM Modi has been a firm believer in the potential that startups hold in contributing to the growth and development of the nation. Reminiscing success of the past years, the PMO added, “This has had a tremendous impact on the startup ecosystem in the country, and has led to a staggering growth of unicorns in the country.”

In June 2021, the government announced that under the Startup India flagship, over 50,000 startups have been recognised since the initiative’s creation in 2016, and since then 5.5 lakh jobs have been created.

Startup India initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, 2016 with an intention to catalyse startup culture and build a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in India. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry acts as the nodal department for the initiative.