e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to launch ‘transparent’ scheme on Thursday to reward country’s honest taxpayers

PM Modi to launch ‘transparent’ scheme on Thursday to reward country’s honest taxpayers

The event will see top officials from the Chambers of Commerce, Trade Associations, Chartered Accountants’ associations in attendance.

india Updated: Aug 12, 2020 11:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
         

In a bid to honour and encourage honest taxpayers of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a new tax scheme on Thursday. The platform for “Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest” will be launched by PM Modi via video-conferencing.

The event will see top officials from the Chambers of Commerce, Trade Associations, Chartered Accountants’ associations in attendance, besides officials of the Income Tax Department. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State (MoS), Finance, Anurag Singh Thakur will also be present.

 Also read: PM Modi pitches NCR model for 10 hardest hit states

The Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) has carried out several major tax reforms in direct taxes in the recent years. Last year, corporate tax rates were reduced from 30 percent to 22 percent and for new manufacturing units, the rates were reduced to 15 percent. Dividend distribution tax was also abolished, a government release stated.

The release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said, “the focus of the tax reforms has been on reduction in tax rates and on simplification of direct tax laws. Several initiatives have been taken by the CBDT for bringing in efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the IT Department”.

The upcoming launch of the platform for “ Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest “ by the Prime Minister will further carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms, it added.

tags
top news
‘Need to assess if Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective’: AIIMS Director
‘Need to assess if Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective’: AIIMS Director
Bengaluru violence: 3 dead, over 100 arrested after arson, stone-pelting
Bengaluru violence: 3 dead, over 100 arrested after arson, stone-pelting
Who is Kamala Harris? A few facts about Joe Biden’s running mate
Who is Kamala Harris? A few facts about Joe Biden’s running mate
India’s Covid-19 tally surges to 2.32 million, recovery rate over 70%
India’s Covid-19 tally surges to 2.32 million, recovery rate over 70%
TikTok’s been collecting data from Android devices for more than a year
TikTok’s been collecting data from Android devices for more than a year
LIVE: Nearly 1,900 new cases push Telangana’s Covid-19 tally to 84,544
LIVE: Nearly 1,900 new cases push Telangana’s Covid-19 tally to 84,544
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In