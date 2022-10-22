PM Modi to lead ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations, 1.8mn diyas to be lit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations in Ayodhya on Sunday after paying obeisance to Lord Ram at the under-construction Ram Janmabhoomi temple, officials familiar with the matter said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will show Modi the ongoing construction of the temple and share the stage with the Prime Minister at the ‘Deepotsav’ events, they added

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a tweet in Hindi said, “Shree Ayodhya ji is ready for a grand and divine Deepotsav. All of you are welcome.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across Ayodhya for the visit. “All preparations have been made for a special puja ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi on the Prime Minister’s visit,” said Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of the temple.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, will also be present on the occasion. The Prime Minister is also likely to attend an event at Ram Katha Park where a symbolic coronation of Ram and Sita will take place. Modi will then light the first diya (earthen lamp) at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat. Around 1.8 million diyas have been laid at Ram Ki Paidi and 37 other ghats.

The Ayodhya administration will try to set a new Guinness world record by lighting the lamps at the sixth edition of ‘Deepotsav’.

The Prime Minister will also attend the aarti on the banks of Saryu river. Volunteers have been told to arrange 256 earthen lamps in a square and the distance between two squares will be approximately two to three feet, Deepotsav organisers said.

This will be Modi’s second visit to Ayodhya as Prime Minister. He had presided over bhoomi pujan (ground laying ceremony) of the Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON