PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 10 states, review Covid-19 situation

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 10:51 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the chief ministers of 10 states on Tuesday to review the coronavirus situation in the regions even as the country’s Covid-19 tally surged beyond the 2.26-million mark, including more than 45,000 deaths.

The Prime Minister will hold a video conference with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh at 11am. This will be the Prime Minister’s seventh such meeting with chief ministers on the pandemic. PM Modi’s last meeting with the heads of the states to discuss the coronavirus situation was held in June.

Maharashtra continues to be worst-hit state in the country with Covid-19 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Apart from these three states Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh also reported the highest number of coronavirus disease cases and deaths in the last 24 hours.

PM had held a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala on Monday to review the flood situation in these six states.