e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 10 states, review Covid-19 situation

PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 10 states, review Covid-19 situation

The Prime Minister will hold a video conference with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh at 11am.

india Updated: Aug 11, 2020 10:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustatan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in this file photo. He will hold a video conference with the chief ministers of 10 states on Tuesday to review the Covid-19 situation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in this file photo. He will hold a video conference with the chief ministers of 10 states on Tuesday to review the Covid-19 situation. (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the chief ministers of 10 states on Tuesday to review the coronavirus situation in the regions even as the country’s Covid-19 tally surged beyond the 2.26-million mark, including more than 45,000 deaths.

The Prime Minister will hold a video conference with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh at 11am. This will be the Prime Minister’s seventh such meeting with chief ministers on the pandemic. PM Modi’s last meeting with the heads of the states to discuss the coronavirus situation was held in June.

Maharashtra continues to be worst-hit state in the country with Covid-19 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Apart from these three states Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh also reported the highest number of coronavirus disease cases and deaths in the last 24 hours.

PM had held a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala on Monday to review the flood situation in these six states.

tags
top news
Maintaining peace with India a diplomatic priority, says China amid Ladakh border tension
Maintaining peace with India a diplomatic priority, says China amid Ladakh border tension
Rahul Gandhi suggests MGNREGA, NYAY to help poor, then shoots a question
Rahul Gandhi suggests MGNREGA, NYAY to help poor, then shoots a question
Over 53,000 new Covid-19 cases, 871 deaths take India’s tally to 2.26 million, recovery rate at 69.79%
Over 53,000 new Covid-19 cases, 871 deaths take India’s tally to 2.26 million, recovery rate at 69.79%
Bihar polls will be held on time, says Election Commission
Bihar polls will be held on time, says Election Commission
LIVE: More than 2.52 cr samples tested for Covid-19 till now, says ICMR
LIVE: More than 2.52 cr samples tested for Covid-19 till now, says ICMR
Video of headmaster taking money from students in Champaran goes viral
Video of headmaster taking money from students in Champaran goes viral
Google launches People Cards in India to make users more visible online
Google launches People Cards in India to make users more visible online
Covid and kids: Rising cases in US but what of India?
Covid and kids: Rising cases in US but what of India?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In