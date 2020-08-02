e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi to pray in Hanumangarhi ahead of Ayodhya ceremony, priests to offer special mantras against Covid-19

PM Modi to pray in Hanumangarhi ahead of Ayodhya ceremony, priests to offer special mantras against Covid-19

Mahant Raju Das, the head priest of Hanumangarhi, said they have been allocated seven minutes for Prime Minister’s rituals at the temple, according to news agency ANI.

india Updated: Aug 02, 2020 10:53 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.(PTI file photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first stop in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on August 5 will be a shrine dedicated to Lord Hanuman, where he will offer prayers ahead of the grand foundation laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple.

Mahant Raju Das, the head priest of Hanumangarhi, said they have been allocated seven minutes for Prime Minister's rituals at the temple, according to news agency ANI.

Vedic priests will escort the Prime Minister while reciting mantras to the Hanumangarhi temple where the ceremony will also include prayers for his wellbeing and to reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“We have been given seven minutes for the whole premises tour of which three minutes have been allocated for prayers. Today, it will be decided which route the Prime Minister would be coming from. The front has 85 stairs and there are 36 at the back,” said Das.

“After the Prime Minister’s arrival special mantras will be recited,” Das said about special prayers to be conducted in PM Modi’s presence.

The head priest said only four priests are likely to conduct the prayers in the 10th-century temple.

“We have to follow social distancing, these are the orders we have received from the Prime Minister’s Office. So, following the norms, no one will be allowed to touch the Prime Minister neither will they offer him ‘prasad’,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is organising the bhumi pujan to start the construction of the temple.

The construction of Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which various political and religious dignitaries, apart from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, are likely to participate.

Senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh government are regularly visiting Ayodhya to review arrangements for PM Modi’s visit. Personnel of the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is in charge of PM’s security, reached Ayodhya on Saturday.

