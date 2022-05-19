PM Modi to virtually address ‘Yuva Shivir’ in Gujarat today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday virtually address the ‘Yuva Shivir’, organised by the Shree Swaminarayan Temples in Vadodara’s Kundaldham and Karelibaug in Gujarat.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the ‘Yuva Shivir’ being organised at Karelibaug, Vadodara on 19th May 2022 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing,” a PMO statement read.

The ‘shivir’ aims to encourage youth participation in social service to facilitate nation-building processes through various government-run initiatives.

“The shivir aims to involve more youth in social service and towards nation-building. It also aims to make the youth partners in building a new India through initiatives like Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swachh Bharat, etc.,” the statement said.

PM Modi earlier launched Madhya Pradesh’s Start-up Policy and Implementation Plan 2022 with an aim to promote the startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state. He encouraged several entrepreneurs to build India from the grassroots level.

“Today, the Indian start-up policy space is extremely proactive, along with an equally hardworking and agile start-up leadership. Consequently, the country is headed towards a new wave of development driven by a new energy. We have come a long way, and now, the Madhya Pradesh portal and i-Hub Indore have been successfully launched under the start-up policy of the state. I want to congratulate the government of Madhya Pradesh for this exceptional feat,” PM Modi had said.