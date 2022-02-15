Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to visit Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi's Karol Bagh tomorrow. Here's why

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is a popular festival among Dalits in poll-bound Punjab, who constitute more than 30 per cent of the state's population
Prime Minister Modi will visit Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Wednesday(ANI)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 08:17 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham temple in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Tuesday on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, news agency ANI reported. Guru Ravidas Jayanti is a festival which is popular among Dalits in Punjab, who constitute more than 30 per cent of the state's population.

The prime minister tweeted informing his followers about his visit to the revered philosopher's temple.

Remember, the Election Commission had deferred the Punjab election to February 20 to enable the followers of Guru Ravidas to be able to celebrate the festival.Initially, polling was scheduled in Punjab on February 14. But the political parties including BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party requested the poll panel to change the date as the Guru Ravidas followers would not be able to vote if elections were held two days before the festival.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has declared a holiday in all union territory government offices on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. 

 

