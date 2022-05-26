PM Modi to visit Hyderabad today, check traffic advisory

Cyberabad traffic police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today.

During his visit, he will participate in the 20th-year celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB). Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for Modi's visit. Among other things, police have prohibited the flying of drones, para-gliders or remote-controlled micro-light aircraft in a 5 km radius around the ISB in Gachibowli, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, people are requested to check the following traffic advisory (to be followed from 1:00pm - 5:00pm Thursday) to avoid any inconvenience.

>Traffic from Gachibowli Junction towards Lingampally may take diversion at Gachibowli Junction (right turn) Botanical garden - (left turn) Kondapur area hospital Masjid Banda (left turn) - Masjid banda Kaman (right turn) - HCU Depot road Lingampally Road.

>Traffic from Lingampally towards Gachibowli may take diversion at HCU Depot- (left turn) Masjid banda Kaman- (left turn)- Masjid Banda - Kondapur area hospital -Botanical garden - (right turn)- Gachibowli Junction.

>Traffic from Wipro towards Lingampally may take diversion at Wipro Junction -(left turn) Q city- Gowlidoddi - Gopanpally X road - (right turn) - HCU Back gate Nallagandla Lingampally Road.

>Traffic from Wipro towards Gachibowli Junction may take diversion at Wipro Junction (right turn) Fairfield hotel Nanakramguda Rotary -(left turn) ORR road - L& T Towers Gachibowli Junction.

>Traffic from Cable Bridge towards Gachibowli Junction may take diversion at Cable Bridge up Ramp Road No. 45 Ratnadeep - Madhapur L&O PS Cyber towers- HITEX - Kothaguda - Botanical Gachibowli Junction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON