PM Modi to visit Varanasi again on Thursday, inaugurate multiple projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, in what will be the second trip to his parliamentary constituency in 10 days, and launch and lay the foundation stones for several projects worth crores of rupees, his office said on Tuesday.

PM Modi was in the state's Prayagraj on Tuesday to participate in a programme where he transferred ₹1,000 crore to the bank accounts of self-help groups to benefit around 16 lakh women. PM Modi, who visited the holy city to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on December 13, will “kickstart multiple development initiatives” at around 1pm in Varanasi.

Among them, Prime Minister will be laying the foundation stone of Banas Dairy Sankul at UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park in the Karkhiyaon area of Varanasi.

“Spread across 30 acres of land, the Dairy will be built at a cost of about ₹475 crores and will have a facility for processing 5 lakh litre of milk per day. This will strengthen the rural economy and help farmers of the region by creating new opportunities for them,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Prime Minister will also digitally transfer about ₹35 crore bonus to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy.

He will then lay the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant in Ramnagar. The Prime Minister will also launch a portal and logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

“In another effort to reduce the land ownership issues at grassroots level, the Prime Minister will virtually distribute the rural residential rights record ‘Gharauni’ under the Swamitva scheme of Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, to over 20 Lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh,” the PMO said.

The programme will also witness the Prime Minister inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over ₹870 crore in the holy city. “This will further strengthen the ongoing 360 degree transformation of Varanasi.”

Prime Minister will then inaugurate several urban development projects, including those to redevelop Old Kashi wards, a parking and surface park at Beniabag, beautification of two ponds, a sewage treatment plant in Ramna village and provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras under the Smart City Mission.

The Union education ministry’s Inter University Centre for Teachers Education, built at a cost of around ₹107 crore, and a Teachers Education Centre at Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over ₹7 crore, will be among other projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi. Residential flats and staff quarters at BHU and ITI Karaundi will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

The PMO said a hostel for doctors, one for nurses and a shelter home amounting to ₹130 crore at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

“He will inaugurate a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Bhadrasi. He will also lay the foundation of ₹49 Cr Government Homeopathic Medical College in tehsil Pindra under the Ayush Mission.”

On the same day, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of two 4 to 6 lane road widening projects for Prayagraj and Bhadohi roads, which will improve the connectivity of Varanasi and will be “a step towards resolving the problem of the city's traffic congestion.”

To give “fillip to the tourism potential of the holy city”, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Phase-1 of Tourism Development project related to Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Temple, Seer Govardhan, Varanasi.

A speed breeding facility at the International Rice Research Institute, a Regional Reference Standards Laboratory in Payakpur village and an advocate building in Pindra are the other projects, which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.