BJP to continue fight against corruption, nepotism: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would continue to fight against corruption and nepotism besides working to maintain law and order. Addressing a gathering to mark the BJP’s 43rd foundation day, he added the party also faces these challenges with a stern outlook.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi earlier on Monday called corruption the biggest obstacle in the path of justice and democracy while asking agencies not to be deterred by attacks on them by the corrupt however powerful. The comments after inaugurating the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation come amid allegations that central agencies were being used to target the opposition parties in the name of fighting corruption.

On Thursday, Modi called social justice an article of faith for the BJP. “Social justice is not political sloganeering for us.” He hit out at previous governments for ignoring the plight of the oppressed and the downtrodden. Modi attacked other political parties for using social justice for political purposes. “In these parties, the leaders only helped their families and not society at large.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi said the BJP believes in social justice and added 800 million people receiving free ration is an example of that. He said 500 million people receive free medical services without discrimination. “...110 million people have access to toilets. Without doing vote bank politics, BJP has become a ray of hope for the downtrodden.”

Modi said the BJP has led a new political culture. He attacked Congress and other such parties and blamed them for nepotism, casteism, and regionalism. “...the BJP’s culture is to take everyone along. Congress and other such parties dream small and celebrate even smaller victories. The BJP’s culture is to have big dreams,” he said.

He said Congress and other such parties do not care about women and their problems. “...BJP is trying to make their life easier. Whether it is the youth or the mothers, daughters, and sisters of the country, they all back the BJP.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi said in 2014, there was not just a change of government. “After 800 years of slavery, the country has risen again. The challenges are reducing.” Modi said the British quit India in 1947 but left behind the mindset of slavery in its new leaders. “These people thought they were entitled to rule. They have always considered the people of the country as their slaves.”

He called 2014 a watershed moment for the country and said that the people fought back. “When I announced Swachch Bharat [Clean India campaign], these royal-minded people mocked it.”

He added when he launched Digital India, they tried to sow the seeds of doubt in the minds of people. “When they did not succeed, their hatred grew. They could never imagine that there would be peace in violence-hit Jammu & Kashmir [J&K] and the northeast. They never thought [Constitution’s Article] 370 [that gave semi-autonomous status to J&K] would be history.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added having lost the battle, the opposition, has resorted to the only solution it is left with. “So now these people are so disappointed that they are openly saying ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi [your grave will be dug]’. These people with the royal mindset do not realise that the people are behind the BJP. These parties will continue to conspire against us.”

He said the BJP will continue to work to help people achieve their dreams. “Our focus is the success of the people.” Modi said the BJP government has broken records, citing the highest-ever annual GST collection, etc.

“In some years, the BJP will complete 50 years. What will be the aims and the challenges...we have to work towards that. ...at every level in the party, we incorporate technology. We should learn how to leverage technology by consulting experts,” Modi said. “It is the age of reels, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter...communication, and information will play a crucial role. We need to train our workers...”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He urged the workers to not limit themselves to winning elections. “We have to win the hearts of the people.”

He said the country always comes first for the BJP. “We may not have always been in power but we had the power of democracy. Nation first is our mantra. The BJP was born in the lap of democracy instilled with the democratic spirit...strengthening democracy in the country is the goal the party works for day and night.”

He said the BJP is synonymous with progress, trust, and new-age thought. “We have got the privilege of serving the country only because of the workers. From the block level worker to the senior leaders, I salute you.”