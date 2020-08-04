e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi will unveil plaque to mark laying of foundation stone of Ram temple

PM Modi will unveil plaque to mark laying of foundation stone of Ram temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will use a 40-kg silver brick to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple.

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:28 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and release a commemorative postage stamp on Ram temple on Wednesday, the PMO said Tuesday.

“Prior to the function, the Prime Minister will take part in Pooja and Darshan at Hanumangarhi. He will then travel to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi where he will take part in Pooja and Darshan of ‘Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman’. He will then plant a Parijat sapling and subsequently perform bhoomi pujan,” the PMO said in a statement.

“Prime Minister will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir,” it said.

Modi will use a 40-kg silver brick to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has donated the silver brick.

Ayodhya has been decked up for the big day. Vedic rituals which began in the temple town on Monday morning will end just before the bhoomi pujan.

On Tuesday, Ayodhya glittered in the lights of diyas that were lit by seers on the banks of river Saryu and by locals outside their houses. Almost all temples in the temple town have been decorated.

The entire Ram Janmabhoomi complex has been decorated with saffron flags and marigold flowers.

