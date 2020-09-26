e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi wishes new members of BJP central team. Check full list here.

PM Modi wishes new members of BJP central team. Check full list here.

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda’s announcement of the party’s new central team came nine months after he was named as its new chief.

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 17:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who have been assigned various roles in its central team, urging them to work hard and “empower the poor and marginalised”.

“Congratulations & best wishes to the new team. I’m confident they’ll uphold the glorious tradition of our Party of serving India’s people selflessly & with dedication. May they work hard to empower the poor & marginalised,” PM Modi tweeted soon after the BJP released the list.

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda’s announcement of the party’s new central team came nine months after he was named as its new chief.

The BJP has now removed Ram Madhav and Murlidhar Rao as general secretaries of the party. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, West Bengal leader Mukul Roy, former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das, members of Parliament Rekha Verma, Annapurna Devi and Bharatiben Shiyal along with former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh have been appointed to the position of national vice-presidents.

Karnataka MP Tejasvi Surya will lead the Yuva Morcha and DK Laxman will head the OBC wing of the BJP after the reshuffle.

Here is the full list of the BJP members who have been assigned new roles:

tags
top news
BJP announces new central team; Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje are among national vice presidents
BJP announces new central team; Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje are among national vice presidents
CBI chargesheet says Tuticorin cops tortured father, son ‘whole night’
CBI chargesheet says Tuticorin cops tortured father, son ‘whole night’
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Sushant case: Deepika leaves NCB office, questioning of Shraddha, Sara on
Sushant case: Deepika leaves NCB office, questioning of Shraddha, Sara on
Nigeria blasphemy row: Auschwitz memorial head volunteers to serve sentence
Nigeria blasphemy row: Auschwitz memorial head volunteers to serve sentence
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In