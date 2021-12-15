PM Modi world's 8th most admired man in 2021, ahead of Big B, SRK, claims survey
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ranked 8th on the list of the world's top 20 most admired men, in a survey carried out by data analytics company YouGov. PM Modi is ahead of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli. The list has been compiled taking feedback from 42,000 people in 38 countries, the report said.
Apart from PM Modi, the other Indian men who, according to the survey, were the most admired include Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli.
The list of most admired women of 2021 has Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sudha Murty.
List of world's 20 most admired men
1. Barack Obama
2. Bill Gates
3. Xi Jinping
4. Cristiano Ronaldo
5. Jackie Chan
6. Elon Musk
7. Lionel Messi
8. Narendra Modi
9. Vladimir Putin
10. Jack Ma
11. Warren Buffett
12. Sachin Tendulkar
13. Donald Trump
14. Shah Rukh Khan
15. Amitabh Bachchan
16. Pope Francis
17. Imran Khan
18. Virat Kohli
19. Andy Lau
20. Joe Biden
“During the spring this year YouGov gathered open-ended nominations from panellists across 38 countries and territories, asking them simply: “Thinking about people alive in the world today, which [man or woman] do you most admire?” These nominations were then used to compile a list of the 20 men and 20 women who received the most nominations and were nominated in at least four countries. An additional 5-10 popular local figures were added to the lists for individual countries,” the company said explaining its methodology of compiling this list.
List of world's 20 most admired women
1. Michelle Obama
2. Angelina Jolie
3. Queen Elizabeth II
4. Oprah Winfrey
5. Scarlett Johansson
6. Emma Watson
7. Taylor Swift
8. Angela Merkel
9. Malala Yousafzai
10. Priyanka Chopra
11. Kamala Harris
12. Hillary Clinton
13. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
14. Sudha Murty
15. Greta Thunberg
16. Melania Trump
17. Lisa
18. Liu Yifei
19. Yang Mi
20. Jacinda Ardern