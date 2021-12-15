PM Modi world's 8th most admired man in 2021, ahead of Big B, SRK, claims survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ranked 8th on the list of the world's top 20 most admired men, in a survey carried out by data analytics company YouGov. PM Modi is ahead of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli. The list has been compiled taking feedback from 42,000 people in 38 countries, the report said.

Apart from PM Modi, the other Indian men who, according to the survey, were the most admired include Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli.

The list of most admired women of 2021 has Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sudha Murty.

List of world's 20 most admired men

1. Barack Obama

2. Bill Gates

3. Xi Jinping

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

5. Jackie Chan

6. Elon Musk

7. Lionel Messi

8. Narendra Modi

9. Vladimir Putin

10. Jack Ma

11. Warren Buffett

12. Sachin Tendulkar

13. Donald Trump

14. Shah Rukh Khan

15. Amitabh Bachchan

16. Pope Francis

17. Imran Khan

18. Virat Kohli

19. Andy Lau

20. Joe Biden

“During the spring this year YouGov gathered open-ended nominations from panellists across 38 countries and territories, asking them simply: “Thinking about people alive in the world today, which [man or woman] do you most admire?” These nominations were then used to compile a list of the 20 men and 20 women who received the most nominations and were nominated in at least four countries. An additional 5-10 popular local figures were added to the lists for individual countries,” the company said explaining its methodology of compiling this list.

List of world's 20 most admired women

1. Michelle Obama

2. Angelina Jolie

3. Queen Elizabeth II

4. Oprah Winfrey

5. Scarlett Johansson

6. Emma Watson

7. Taylor Swift

8. Angela Merkel

9. Malala Yousafzai

10. Priyanka Chopra

11. Kamala Harris

12. Hillary Clinton

13. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

14. Sudha Murty

15. Greta Thunberg

16. Melania Trump

17. Lisa

18. Liu Yifei

19. Yang Mi

20. Jacinda Ardern