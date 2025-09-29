Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

PM Modi writes foreword to Giorgia Meloni’s memoir, calls it “Her Mann Ki Baat”

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 10:06 am IST

PM Modi referred to the book as “her Mann Ki Baat”, a show by the same name, which also happens to be the title of his radio broadcast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written the foreword to the Indian edition of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s autobiography “I Am Giorgia — My Roots, My Principles”, which will be launched soon.

PM Modi also expressed his “respect and admiration” for Meloni describing her as a “patriot”. (Reuters photo)
PM Modi also expressed his “respect and admiration” for Meloni describing her as a “patriot”. (Reuters photo)

According to a report in The Indian Express, PM Modi has reflected on his interactions with world leaders in the past 11 years, noting that their stories reflect universal themes, which he sees in Meloni’s life.

PM Modi referred to the book as “her Mann Ki Baat”, a show by the same name, which also happens to be the title of his radio broadcast.

“Prime Minister Meloni’s life and leadership remind us of these timeless truths… It will be well received (in India) as a refreshing story of an outstanding contemporary political leader and a patriot… Her belief in defending one’s cultural heritage, while engaging with the world on equal terms, mirrors our own values,” PM Modi wrote in the book.

PM Modi also expressed his “respect and admiration” for Meloni describing her as a “patriot”.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Modi writes foreword to Giorgia Meloni’s memoir, calls it “Her Mann Ki Baat”
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On