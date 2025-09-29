PM Modi writes foreword to Giorgia Meloni’s memoir, calls it “Her Mann Ki Baat”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written the foreword to the Indian edition of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s autobiography “I Am Giorgia — My Roots, My Principles”, which will be launched soon. PM Modi also expressed his “respect and admiration” for Meloni describing her as a “patriot”. (Reuters photo)

According to a report in The Indian Express, PM Modi has reflected on his interactions with world leaders in the past 11 years, noting that their stories reflect universal themes, which he sees in Meloni’s life.

PM Modi referred to the book as “her Mann Ki Baat”, a show by the same name, which also happens to be the title of his radio broadcast.

“Prime Minister Meloni’s life and leadership remind us of these timeless truths… It will be well received (in India) as a refreshing story of an outstanding contemporary political leader and a patriot… Her belief in defending one’s cultural heritage, while engaging with the world on equal terms, mirrors our own values,” PM Modi wrote in the book.

