Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi congratulates those who cleared civil services, also has a message for those who didn’t

PM Narendra Modi congratulates those who cleared civil services, also has a message for those who didn’t

Over 800 candidates were declared successful in the civil services examination.

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 17:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said exciting career in public service awaits the candidates who cleared civil service examination.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said exciting career in public service awaits the candidates who cleared civil service examination.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated all those who successfully cleared the prestigious civil services examination, results for which were declared on Tuesday. The Prime Minister said that an “exciting and satisfying career of public service” awaited the successful candidates.

“Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019! An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes!,” PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister also offered encouragement to those who couldn’t clear the examination and said life was full of opportunities while wishing them well for their future endeavours.

“For those youngsters who did not get the desired result in the Civil Services Examination, 2019, I would like to tell them- life is full of several opportunities. Each and every one of you is hardworking and diligent. Best wishes for all your future endeavours,” his second tweet said.

A total of 829 candidates have qualified in the civil services, including the IAS, the IPS and the IFS.

The results, declared by the Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday, saw three serving civil servants top the examinations. The topper Pradeep Singh is from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), while Jatin Kishore is a 2018 batch officer of the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Pratibha Verma is an Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer like Singh.

Pradeep Singh is a resident of Haryana, while Kishore hails from Delhi and Verma from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said in a statement, announcing the results of the civil services examination 2019.

Of the total qualified candidates, 304 are from General category, 78 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, according to the UPSC.

A total of 182 other candidates have been put in the reserve list, it said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the country’s premier civil services. Lakhs of people appear for the prestigious examination.

