LIVE: Previous govts in UP engaged in goonda raj', says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently speaking to news agency ANI on the upcoming assembly elections in 5 states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur along with several other issues.
PM Modi said that the BJP will emerge victorious in all five states.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 09 Feb 2022 08:20 PM
Previous govts in UP engaged in 'goonda raj', says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that previous parties that ruled Uttar Pradesh engaged in goonda raj.
“Today women say that they can step out even after dark. This trust is essential for security. There was a time in UP when goons could do anything they wanted, today they surrender. Yogi ji prioritised security and didn't compromise with it,” the Prime Minister told ANI.
-
Wed, 09 Feb 2022 08:08 PM
Farm laws taken back in national interest: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the three farm laws were implemented for the benefit of farmers but were taken back in national interest.
The farm laws which were passed by Parliament in 2020, triggered year long protests across the country. They were repealed in 2021.
-
Wed, 09 Feb 2022 07:56 PM
PM Modi exudes confidence of BJP's win in upcoming assembly polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesdayexpressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win in the upcoming assembly elections in five states.
"There is BJP wave. The BJP will win elections in these five states with a huge majority," Modi told ANI.