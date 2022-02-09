Home / India News / LIVE: Previous govts in UP engaged in goonda raj', says PM Modi
Live

LIVE: Previous govts in UP engaged in goonda raj', says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi Interview Live Updates: In an exclusive interview to news agency ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his views on the upcoming assembly elections along with other issues. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an interview with ANI on several issues including Assembly elections 2022 in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an interview with ANI on several issues including Assembly elections 2022 in New Delhi.(ANI)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 08:22 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently speaking to news agency ANI on the upcoming assembly elections in 5 states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur along with several other issues. 

PM Modi said that the BJP will emerge victorious in all five states. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 09, 2022 08:20 PM IST

    Previous govts in UP engaged in 'goonda raj', says PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that previous parties that ruled Uttar Pradesh engaged in goonda raj. 

    “Today women say that they can step out even after dark. This trust is essential for security. There was a time in UP when goons could do anything they wanted, today they surrender. Yogi ji prioritised security and didn't compromise with it,” the Prime Minister told ANI. 

  • Feb 09, 2022 08:08 PM IST

    Farm laws taken back in national interest: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the three farm laws were implemented for the benefit of farmers but were taken back in national interest. 

    The farm laws which were passed by Parliament in 2020, triggered year long protests across the country. They were repealed in 2021. 

  • Feb 09, 2022 07:56 PM IST

    PM Modi exudes confidence of BJP's win in upcoming assembly polls

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesdayexpressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win in the upcoming assembly elections in five states. 

    "There is BJP wave. The BJP will win elections in these five states with a huge majority," Modi told ANI. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
india news

LIVE: Previous govts in UP engaged in goonda raj', says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi Interview Live Updates: In an exclusive interview to news agency ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his views on the upcoming assembly elections along with other issues. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an interview with ANI on several issues including Assembly elections 2022 in New Delhi.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an interview with ANI on several issues including Assembly elections 2022 in New Delhi.(ANI)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 08:21 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

India rejects references to Kashmir, CPEC in China-Pakistan joint statement

India’s sharp response to the China-Pakistan statement issued after President Xi Jinping and PM Imran Khan’s meeting which contained numerous references to CPEC, a flagship project of BRI that passes through PoK
China’s Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan pose for a photo before their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday. (AP)
China’s Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan pose for a photo before their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday. (AP)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 07:30 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story
india news

'Idhar mat dekho': In message to Pakistan over hijab row, Owaisi mentions Malala

This is my country, Asadudddin Owaisi said as Pakistani ministers have tweeted condemning the hijab row in Karnataka. 
Asaduddin Owaisi said ‘this is my country’ to Pakistan ministers' tweets on Karnataka hijab row.&nbsp;
Asaduddin Owaisi said ‘this is my country’ to Pakistan ministers' tweets on Karnataka hijab row. 
Published on Feb 09, 2022 06:40 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

'Scarf utaro apna, can I say that to you?': Priyanka Gandhi on hijab controversy

Priyanka Gandhi said, ‘You can say anything in a roundabout way’, when she was asked whether her earlier tweet meant she supports students wearing bikini in schools. 
Priyanka Gandhi was questioned on her tweet regarding the hijab row, (Photo: Deepak Gupta)
Priyanka Gandhi was questioned on her tweet regarding the hijab row, (Photo: Deepak Gupta)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 05:40 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

Tata Altroz completes two years, gets ‘Dark’ theme in two more variants

  • The Altroz has been a good performer for Tata Motors with the company having sold 1.2 lakh units of the model since its debut here.
Tata Altroz in Dark Edition.
Tata Altroz in Dark Edition.
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 05:31 PM IST
Copy Link
Close Story
india news

Evening brief: Serosurvey finds Covid antibodies in 90% adult population in TN

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The sample size of 32,245 included 85% vaccinated individuals and 28,071 or 87% of them had a protective level of antibodies.(HT Photo | Representational Image)
The sample size of 32,245 included 85% vaccinated individuals and 28,071 or 87% of them had a protective level of antibodies.(HT Photo | Representational Image)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 05:04 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

No mandate yet for farmers to join controversial digitised ecosystem

The government is holding discussions with experts on privacy and data protection in order to take a stand on a proposed enrolment of farmers in a nationwide digital infrastructure
Farmers harvest wheat crops on the outskirts of Amritsar. (AFP/File)
Farmers harvest wheat crops on the outskirts of Amritsar. (AFP/File)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 04:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByZia Haq
Close Story
india news

K'taka hijab row: Cong MP gives adjournment notice for discussion in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and senior Congress leaders have openly supported students protesting hijab ban in Karnataka
The Karnataka high court is hearing petitions filed by five women from a government pre-university college in Udupi, questioning Hijab restrictions(PTI)
The Karnataka high court is hearing petitions filed by five women from a government pre-university college in Udupi, questioning Hijab restrictions(PTI)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 04:29 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

Cowherd dies in landmine blast in Kandhamal forest, Maoist posters found at site

The landmine blast that killed the cowherd occurred five days after a journalist in Kalahandi was killed in a similar landmine explosion.
A 20-year-old cowherd was killed when he stepped on a pressure bomb while herding cows near Sadingia village. (Photo: Sourced)
A 20-year-old cowherd was killed when he stepped on a pressure bomb while herding cows near Sadingia village. (Photo: Sourced)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 04:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Close Story
india news

Himachal Pradesh lifts night curfew amid fall in Covid-19 cases

The decision to lift the night curfew was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Wednesday, an official spokesperson said.
The state government imposed the night curfew on January 5 from 10 pm to 5 am and revised it on January 31 from 10 pm to 6 am to check the spread of Covid-19(HT file photo. Representative image)
The state government imposed the night curfew on January 5 from 10 pm to 5 am and revised it on January 31 from 10 pm to 6 am to check the spread of Covid-19(HT file photo. Representative image)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 03:53 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
india news

Should have kept in mind dignity of post: Kharge on PM's Parliament speech

  • The Congress leader further slammed Modi stating that he should have kept in mind the dignity of the post he is occupying.
&nbsp;Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge then trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for wanting to divide the country on the basis of religion.(PTI)
 Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge then trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for wanting to divide the country on the basis of religion.(PTI)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 03:51 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Karnataka hijab row:  HC refers petitions challenging ban to larger bench

The Karnataka hijab row protests have escalated across the state. The High Court was hearing a petition filed by two girl students from Udupi’s government college against the state regime’s order prohibiting them to attend classes wearing a hijab
Karnataka: Hijab row escalates, 3 more colleges deny students entry
Karnataka: Hijab row escalates, 3 more colleges deny students entry
Published on Feb 09, 2022 03:45 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

2-week ban on protests near schools, colleges in Bengaluru amid hijab row

Protests of uniform which parts of Karnataka saw can not be ruled out in Bengaluru and hence the restrictions are being imposed, the government order said. 
Davanagere, Feb 08 (ANI): Police personnel baton charge on students during a protest over Hijab Row, in Davanagere on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
Davanagere, Feb 08 (ANI): Police personnel baton charge on students during a protest over Hijab Row, in Davanagere on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 03:30 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

Latest Q7 or the top of the line Q8? Here's which SUV Audi wants you to buy

  • As long as it is all in the family, Audi India is pleased but should you opt for the latest Q7 or stretch a bit more for the sportier Q8, the flagship SUV?
The Audi Q7 and Q8 SUVs sit on the top of the SUV pyramid for the German brand.
The Audi Q7 and Q8 SUVs sit on the top of the SUV pyramid for the German brand.
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 03:33 PM IST
Copy Link
Close Story
india news

Nearly 90% of TN’s adult population had antibodies against Covid: Serosurvey

The fourth round of serosurvey showed that seropositivity was 89.5% among people in the 18-44 age group, 88.6% in the 45-59 group, and 84.5% among senior citizens above 50 years of age
(HT PHOTO)
(HT PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 03:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out