PM Narendra Modi lands in Argentina to a warm welcome; to hold talks with President Javier Milei

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Argentina on Saturday as part of his five-nation visit. The Indian community welcomed him in the capital, Buenos Aires. PM Modi is in Argentina on an official visit on July 4 and 5, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Argentina, Javier Milei.(DPR PMO)

Argentina is the third leg of PM Modi's five-nation tour after Ghana, and Trinidad and Tobago. It will be followed by visits to Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit and to Namibia.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, Indian ambassador to Argentina Ajaneesh Kumar hailed it a "momentous occasion," noting it will be the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM in over five decades.

Laying out the itinerary of the PM's visit, Ambassador Kumar told ANI that the PM will pay homage to Jose de San Martin, widely regarded as the Father of the Argentine Nation, at the Plaza de San Martin in Buenos Aires.

PM Modi will also hold delegation-level talks with Argentine President Javier Milei. Afterwards, he will visit the famous Boca Juniors Stadium to observe Argentine football.

Ambassador Kumar also emphasised that this will be the Indian Prime Minister's first visit in over five decades and mentioned the "multifaceted" relations between both nations.

"Prime Minister had the occasion to meet the President of Argentina last November during the G20 in Brazil. This visit will only consolidate the points discussed during the last meeting. India and Argentina relations are multifaceted. We have cooperation across a range of subjects. It was only last year that we celebrated 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries," he said.

The rest of PM Narendra Modi’s five-nation visit

PM Modi is in Buenos Aires at the official invitation of the President of the Republic of Argentina. After completing his visit to Argentina, PM Modi will head to Brazil from July 5 to July 8 to attend the 17th BRICS Summit 2025. In the final leg of his five-nation tour, the PM will visit Namibia and also address its parliament.