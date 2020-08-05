e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi celebrates Ram temple ceremony

PM Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi celebrates Ram temple ceremony

Celebrations to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram temple at Ayodhya were held at several places in Varanasi.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 19:18 IST
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Hindu Yuwa Vahini members singing devotional numbers at Guru Gorakshnath Temple in Maidagini area of Varanasi.
Hindu Yuwa Vahini members singing devotional numbers at Guru Gorakshnath Temple in Maidagini area of Varanasi.(HT Photo)
         

Kashi celebrated as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed bhoomi pujan of Ram temple at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

While priest Ganesh Dutt Shastri blew a conch shell at his house near Dashashwamedh Ghat as he watched the live screening of the groundbreaking ceremony, others performed yagna and distributed sweets to express their joy.

Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) members recited devotional songs at the Guru Gorakshnath Temple premises in Maidagin area.

“Today is a great day for all of us for now a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is assured,” HYV’s divisional coordinator Ambarish Singh Bhola said.

BJP’s Kashi region cleanliness project coordinator Anoop Jaiswal, along with his party workers, offered prayers to Lord Ram near Geeta Temple in the vicinity of Girjaghar intersection and paid floral tributes to late VHP leader Ashok Singhal and Kothari bandhu, the two young RSS workers killed in police firing in Ayodhya in 1990.

Also Read: To ‘liberate’ Kashi and Mathura, mosques should give way to mandirs, says Karnataka minister

Amid drumbeats, the BJP workers distributed sweets. Another group of BJP workers offered around 10 kg laddoos at Lord Hanuman Temple on Maidagini intersection.

Rudrabhishek was done by BJP workers at Siddheshwar Temple in Asi area while Baba Balakdas with his pupils performed rituals at Patalpuri Mutt.

Vivek Singh, a Karni Sena functionary, said their members offered 101 kg laddoos at Sai Temple in Nadesar area. Muslim and Hindu women also celebrated while social worker Nazneen Ansari sang Ram aarti written in Urdu. Ansari, who has written Hanuman Chalisa, Ram Prarthana and Ram aarti in Urdu, is now translating Ramcharitmanas in Urdu.

“I have been performing Sri Ram aarti for the last 14 years. Construction of a grand Ram Temple will add to the glory of all,” Ansari said and added, “Lord Ram is ours and we are of Lord Ram.”

Also Read: Ram dhun reverberates across continents, Indian community in US celebrates Ram temple bhoomi pujan

Dr Rajiv Srivastava, founder of Vishal Bharat Sansthan, was also present. A group of Kashi’s Muslim women performed aarti of Lord Ram.

RSS workers at Sigra watched the screening of the bhoomi pujan ceremony on television.

Circle officer Dashashwamedh Ghat Awadhesh Pandey said security had been increased and the police have been instructed to keep a strict vigil at the ghats. Security was also tightened around the prominent religious places, including the temples.

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Centre asks CBI to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case
Centre asks CBI to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case
China allows Indians to return, puts in place strict Covid-19 medical protocol
China allows Indians to return, puts in place strict Covid-19 medical protocol
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
South Mumbai gets season’s heaviest rain in 9 hours, CM Uddhav Thackeray asks people to stay home
South Mumbai gets season’s heaviest rain in 9 hours, CM Uddhav Thackeray asks people to stay home
Sushant Singh death: BMC advises Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to use digital platforms for probe
Sushant Singh death: BMC advises Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to use digital platforms for probe
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In