PM Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi celebrates Ram temple ceremony

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 19:18 IST

Kashi celebrated as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed bhoomi pujan of Ram temple at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

While priest Ganesh Dutt Shastri blew a conch shell at his house near Dashashwamedh Ghat as he watched the live screening of the groundbreaking ceremony, others performed yagna and distributed sweets to express their joy.

Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) members recited devotional songs at the Guru Gorakshnath Temple premises in Maidagin area.

“Today is a great day for all of us for now a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is assured,” HYV’s divisional coordinator Ambarish Singh Bhola said.

BJP’s Kashi region cleanliness project coordinator Anoop Jaiswal, along with his party workers, offered prayers to Lord Ram near Geeta Temple in the vicinity of Girjaghar intersection and paid floral tributes to late VHP leader Ashok Singhal and Kothari bandhu, the two young RSS workers killed in police firing in Ayodhya in 1990.

Amid drumbeats, the BJP workers distributed sweets. Another group of BJP workers offered around 10 kg laddoos at Lord Hanuman Temple on Maidagini intersection.

Rudrabhishek was done by BJP workers at Siddheshwar Temple in Asi area while Baba Balakdas with his pupils performed rituals at Patalpuri Mutt.

Vivek Singh, a Karni Sena functionary, said their members offered 101 kg laddoos at Sai Temple in Nadesar area. Muslim and Hindu women also celebrated while social worker Nazneen Ansari sang Ram aarti written in Urdu. Ansari, who has written Hanuman Chalisa, Ram Prarthana and Ram aarti in Urdu, is now translating Ramcharitmanas in Urdu.

“I have been performing Sri Ram aarti for the last 14 years. Construction of a grand Ram Temple will add to the glory of all,” Ansari said and added, “Lord Ram is ours and we are of Lord Ram.”

Dr Rajiv Srivastava, founder of Vishal Bharat Sansthan, was also present. A group of Kashi’s Muslim women performed aarti of Lord Ram.

RSS workers at Sigra watched the screening of the bhoomi pujan ceremony on television.

Circle officer Dashashwamedh Ghat Awadhesh Pandey said security had been increased and the police have been instructed to keep a strict vigil at the ghats. Security was also tightened around the prominent religious places, including the temples.