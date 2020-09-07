PM: NEP nation’s policy, not govt’s

india

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 23:46 IST

The new National Education Policy (NEP) focuses on passion, practicality and performance, and is a major step towards moving away from a “one size fits all” approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he emphasised that “maximum flexibility” should be shown in implementing it.

Speaking at the Governors’ Conference on Education, Modi said NEP was accepted nationwide as it was brought after elaborate discussions and consultations with people. He said the policy belonged to the nation and should be implemented collectively.

“The interference of the government in education policy should be kept at a minimum. The more teachers, parents and students are involved in it, the more relevant it becomes,” the PM said.

This is not a government’s NEP but the people’s—the country’s education policy—he added.

While referring to the importance of vocational education in the new policy, Modi said for an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), skill development was key.

“The NEP focuses more on learning than study. It focuses more on practically, passion and performance. In one way, this is a major step towards getting rid of the one size fits all approach to our education system,” he said.

“For a very long time, our children have been bogged down by social pressure and the weight of school bags. These issues have been dealt with in the NEP,” the PM said.

The NEP was approved by the Union Cabinet in July to replace the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems. But some of the sweeping reforms proposed -- such as teaching up to Class 5 in a child’s mother tongue or a single regulator for higher education institutions -- have been criticised by opposition parties.

In his speech, the PM said because such a major reform was being ushered in, it was natural for people to have doubts. “We have to collectively address all doubts. The vision of flexibility with which this policy was brought... We will have to show in a similar way maximum flexibility in implementing it,” he told the conference.

He suggested appropriate “flexibility” in the implementation of the policy. “Before September 25, there should be several virtual conferences so that our understanding of NEP keeps improving,” he said.

The conference was also attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, and governors and education ministers of XXXX states.

In his speech, Kovind said both Centre and states will have to increase funding in research and innovation to give impetus to a large economy like India. “To give impetus to a large and vibrant economy like India, it is necessary to encourage knowledge-creation and research. The central and state governments will have to increase the percentage of investment in research and innovation,” he said.

Bengal opposes NEP

Bengal said it will not implement the NEP as the policy undermined the country’s federal structure while Tamil Nadu opposed a proposal to make National Testing Agency as only body for conducting entrance examination to all higher education institutions. Jharkhand opposed the policy saying it would be lead to further privatisation of education. Bihar sought Central financial assistance to meet objectives of NEP.

States ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed the policy, saying it would transform the education sector and make students ready for the job market.

Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee said he objected to the Centre’s decision of not including Bengali in the list of classical languages.

“There is no question of implementing NEP in the state for the time being. More discussions need to be held on the matter with all stakeholders. We have expressed our reservations about certain aspects of the NEP, as they undermine the country’s federal structure and the role of the states,” he told reporters after the meeting.

Tamil Nadu higher education minister K P Anbalagan opposed the National Testing Agency holding all entrance examinations saying it would discourage rural students. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said NEP encouraged more privatisation and commercialisation of education.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, who also holds additional charge of Madhya Pradesh, said both states have constituted task force to study the NEP and will submit its recommendations shortly on how to implement the policy.