e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM replies to wishes, with personal touch

PM replies to wishes, with personal touch

india Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

NEW DELHI: In response to their wishes on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sent personalised messages to thank political leaders, film stars, cricketers and a host of other people who greeted him on turning 70.

The PM’s timeline on micro blogging platform Twitter was full of congratulatory messages and photographs and a bulk of these received a response. Most messages to leaders came with a line or two about the bilateral ties between the countries; for instance in response to the Australian PM, Scott Morrison’s message typed in Hindi, the PM wrote, “Thank you @ScottMorrisonMP for your warm wishes. It is great to hear from a close friend! As two vibrant democracies, India and Australia will continue to further strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership.”

Boris Johnson, the UK PM’s greeting too was met with a line about the historic ties between the nations and their “common commitment to further strengthen them.”

Film personalities Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar who have been in the headlines for their sparring were both thanked for their wishes, as were journalists and members of the opposition.

Some of the messages were an indication of the PM’s familiarity with the person. A case in point being the message to actor Madhuri Dixit; “Thanks! Best wishes to you and your family in growing your kitchen garden,” the PM tweeted to the actor.

Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states; Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and E Palaniswami all received a response to their greetings.

There were a few witty ones as well. In response to actor Milind Soman’s tweet wishing him a proactive opposition the PM said, “Thank you for your birthday wishes and wishful thinking. :)”

Soman had tweeted, “Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi on your 70th birthday I wish you good health and a good and proactive opposition, to push you to do better for our great country :)”.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders carried out a host of programmes to mark the PM’s birthday, which is being observed as a week-long Seva Saptah. BJP president JP Nadda said the best way to celebrate the PM s birthday is to serve those who are poor, deprived and exploited.

“Politics and fighting elections are the work of political parties. However, Modi ji not only changed the culture of India but also of the party. Today, we are not only doing politics but also undertaking ‘sewa’ works,” he said and also released a book titled “Lord of the Records” at BJP headquarters.

top news
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In