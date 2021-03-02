PM 'saddened' by BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan's death, tweets condolences
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, died in Delhi's Medanta Hospital on Tuesday morning. He had tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) and was undergoing treatment there.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier visited the MP, who was on ventilator support for the last few days.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences and said that the MP will be remembered for his work towards strengthening BJP across Madhya Pradesh.
"Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.
Chauhan represented the Khandwa seat in the Lok Sabha since 1996, barring a five-year period of 2009-14 when he lost to Congress' Arun Subash Chandra Yadav.
He was also the BJP state president of Madhya Pradesh till April 18, 2018, before being replaced by Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat civic poll: BJP starts with early gains. Will AAP spring a surprise?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Court to hear Nikita Jacob's anticipatory bail plea on March 9
- Police have accused Jacob of helping edit the social media toolkit on the farm protest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Separate depart for Odisha SHGs as their growth continues under Naveen Patnaik
- Though the women SHGs existed in Odisha in 90s, they got a separate identity when Biju Janata Dal under Naveen Patnaik rode to power in 2000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' stir LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to address Meerut 'Mahapanchayat' on March 7
PM 'saddened' by BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan's death, tweets condolences
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India repatriates over 6 million under Vande Bharat Mission: Hardeep Singh Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress deadlock to continue: G-23 planning event in Haryana now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maha Covid-19: Many govt staff test positive, no gathering on Angarki Chaturthi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 million sign up on Co-Win for Covid vaccination phase 2: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar police books landowners for illegal opium cultivation to check the menace
- Confirming that the police had recently destroyed opium crops, the SSP said Maoists have raised opium in over 500 acres of land in Barachatti, Dhangai, Dobhi and Mohanpur area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China-linked attackers target India’s power infra: What you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Harsh Vardhan to get vaccinated and all the latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health minister Harsh Vardhan to take Covid-19 vaccine shot today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interpol issues red notices against Iqbal Mirchi’s widow, sons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain, snow in Western Himalayas all of March first week: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox