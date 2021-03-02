PM 'saddened' by BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan's death, tweets condolences

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, died in Delhi's Medanta Hospital on Tuesday morning. He had tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) and was undergoing treatment there.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier visited the MP, who was on ventilator support for the last few days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences and said that the MP will be remembered for his work towards strengthening BJP across Madhya Pradesh.

"Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2021





Chauhan represented the Khandwa seat in the Lok Sabha since 1996, barring a five-year period of 2009-14 when he lost to Congress' Arun Subash Chandra Yadav.

He was also the BJP state president of Madhya Pradesh till April 18, 2018, before being replaced by Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh.