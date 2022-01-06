PM security row escalates

New Delhi/Chandigarh: A political row over an unprecedented breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab deepened on Thursday as the Union government promised tough action for the lapse and the Congress rejected allegations that the PM was put in harm’s way.

The incident -- it occurred in Punjab’s Ferozepur district on Wednesday afternoon when the PM’s motorcade was stuck on a highway for about 15-20 minutes as protesters blocked his route -- even reached the Supreme Court with a three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, set to hear a public interest litigation against the Punjab government on Friday.

Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind and gave him a first-hand account of the breach, Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet. The PM also spoke to vice-president Venkaiah Naidu.

“Called on Rashtrapati ji. Thankful to him for his concern. Grateful for his good wishes, which are always a source of strength,” Modi tweeted after the meeting.

The Union home ministry constituted a three-member panel to probe the “serious lapses” even as government officials released a fact sheet to dispute the Punjab government’s assertion that the road route taken by the PM was a “last-minute decision”. The route from Bathinda to Ferozepur was discussed as a contingency plan days before the trip, and even a dry-run was done, said the officials, requesting anonymity.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh blamed the Congress and said the party couldn’t be forgiven for what had happened. “If we cannot ensure safety of institutions like that of the Prime Minister, it would be difficult to prevent disintegration of the country’s democratic institutions,” Singh said in Uttarkashi.

The Congress dismissed the allegations and said that PM Modi chose to return because of poor attendance at his rally in Ferozepur. Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi also called the BJP’s charge that PM’s life was at risk a “gimmick”.

“Yesterday’s gimmick by the PM and his coterie is aimed at imposing the President’s Rule in the state,” he said.

The security lapse, which occurred while the PM was on his way from Bathinda airport to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala, and later to a public meeting in Ferozepur. This would have been Modi’s first rally in the poll-bound state since the repeal of three controversial laws that touched off angry protests across Punjab and Haryana.

In Delhi, Union minister Anurag Thakur said “big and tough” action will be taken.”The home ministry has also spoken about taking action. After gathering information, whatever steps...big and tough decisions will be taken by it,” he told reporters.

“It is my firm belief that the country’s judicial system does justice to everyone and when such mistakes happen, whatever steps need to be taken will be taken,” the minister added.

Hours later, the Union home ministry constituted a committee, led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, secretary (security), Cabinet secretariat and comprising Balbir Singh, joint director, intelligence bureau and S Suresh, inspector general of the special protection group (SPG). The committee, which will look into the lapses that “led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk” , will submit its report at the earliest.

The Centre, BJP, security experts and former police officers all stressed on the dangerous precedent set by the incident, with both the Union government and the BJP pointing to lapses by the Punjab police and the state government, and alleging that dirty politics was at play. On Thursday, 27 former Indian Police Service (IPS) officers termed the breach a collusion of state machinery with protestors to embarrass and harm the PM.

The blockade was led by members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari), one of the 32 farm organisations that were part of the 14-month-long protests against the three laws.

The Congress contended that the decision by the special protection group (SPG) – which protects the PM -- to not use a helicopter and instead take the road to Ferozepur was made at the last minute, and not clearly communicated to state authorities. Punjab also announced a probe by a two-member panel, justice (retired) Mehtab Singh Gill and principal secretary, home affairs and justice, Anurag Verma , that will submit its report in three days.

At a rally in Hoshiarpur, Channi said there was no risk to Modi’s life and that Punjabis who had sacrificed their lives for the freedom and unity of the country could never pose a threat to the PM. “The slanderous campaign launched by the BJP is an insult to all the Punjabis and it is unwarranted and undesirable,” he said.

But central government officials familiar with developments questioned the Punjab government’s version of events. They said the PM’s road journey was discussed as a contingency plan on January 1 and 2 during an advance security liaison (ASL) meeting with Punjab police, and a rehearsal was done on Tuesday.

A security official said the police control room failed to inform the pilot vehicle of the PM’s convoy about the protestors. “If the information about the blockade was relayed to PM’s motorcade on time, the situation of getting stuck on a flyover could have been averted,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

He added that Punjab Police didn’t make any effort to clear the route once the PM was stranded and senior state officers present on the site were “ineffective”.

“The events and facts of 5th January clearly indicate that state government and state police completely failed in providing effective security for the PM,” said the official.

Across the country, four chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and several senior party leaders held prayers at temples. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Congress party should apologise to the people of the country for its “irresponsible” and “unconstitutional” behaviour

The Congress accused the BJP of politicising the issue. “You want to defame the entire Punjab, its three crore people and Punjabiat and Punjabi culture. Punjabi tradition is such that they will protect you with their own lives and every Punjabi has that courage,” party leader Pawan Khera told reporters.

But a section of the Congress pointed out that the PM’s security was a serious, institutional issue and demanded a high-level probe. Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi demanded fixing of accountability for the lapse and cautioned, “These are institutional matters, never personal.”

In Punjab, farm unions appeared divided over the blockade. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait called for an investigation to confirm if there was a lapse in Modi’s security or if he returned because of the anger of cultivators. But Darshan Pal of the Krantikari Kisan Union there was no plan to block the cavalcade of the PM and that it was already decided on December 31 that confrontation should be avoided. “What happened yesterday is sad, could have been avoided, as the onus would now fall on the farmers and Punjabis,” he added.

