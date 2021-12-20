PM Modi to meet India Inc before budget amid Omicron scare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet captains of industry ahead of the national budget to discuss measures required to maintain India’s economic recovery amidst global concerns over the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 that could restrict mobility and disrupt economic activity.

Modi is expected to soon meet industry representatives, two people aware of the development said, requesting anonymity. “It may happen early this week, maybe as early as on Monday evening,” one of them said.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the budget for 2022-23 on February 1.

Both the government and the industry are cautious about Omicron as it could slow down economic growth, the second person said. “The Modi government has always been proactive. It is keen to take policy measures to shield the Indian economy from any impending global crisis. This will happen through dialogue with all stakeholders, including the industry,” the person said.

The meeting would take place in the backdrop of two official reports. The recovery in domestic economic activity is turning increasingly broad-based, with the expanding vaccination coverage, slump in fresh Covid-19 cases and rapid normalisation of mobility, the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India said in its economic outlook on December 8.

It, however, cautioned that “volatile commodity prices, persisting global supply disruptions, new mutations of the virus and financial market volatility” may pose downside risks to its outlook. India’s GDP growth will be 9.5% in the year to March 2022, the committee predicted.

Another government report has warned of potential disruption of India’s economic growth momentum due to Omicron. “Omicron, a new variant of Covid-19, may pose a fresh risk to the ongoing global recovery,” the finance ministry said in its monthly economic report on December 11.

“India’s economic recovery is driven by the timely relief and stimulus packages of the Modi government, and the massive vaccination drive,” the second person said. “There is a need to have a similar caliberated approach in the future to keep up the pace of economic development.”

Modi on Friday hosted a roundtable interaction with representatives of venture capital and private equity funds. “It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to boost the investment climate of the country,” the government said in a statement after the meeting. “The discussion in the meeting happened on similar lines, while also illustrating how the Prime Minister is interacting personally with industry leaders to gather inputs ahead of the next budget.”

Earlier last week on Wednesday, Modi met Gita Gopinath, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, which she said in a tweet was a “productive and wide-ranging conversation.”

India is projected to grow at 9.5% in 2021 and 8.5% in 2022, highest among major economies, and ahead of China’s 8% and 5.6% growth in the respective periods, the IMF said in its October update of the World Economic Outlook.

The Covid-19 outbreak last year and the 68-day nationwide hard lockdown had a devastating impact on the economy. India’s GDP shrank 24.4% in the first fiscal quarter ended June 2020. It plunged into a technical recession – negative growth for two consecutive quarters – as it contracted 7.4% in the next three months.

Thereafter, the economy saw a V-shaped recovery on the back of a ₹20.97 trillion stimulus package and policy reforms announced since March 2020. A positive 0.5% growth was reported in the third quarter, followed by 1.6% expansion in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The India economy started the current fiscal year with a record 20.1% expansion in the first quarter, signalling a strong revival in business activities. It saw 8.4% growth in the second quarter ended September 2021 on the back of increased government spending and exports, official data show.

