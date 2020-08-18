e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PMC Bank fraud: PMLA court asks jail authorities to shift HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan to govt hospital

PMC Bank fraud: PMLA court asks jail authorities to shift HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan to govt hospital

india Updated: Aug 18, 2020 16:50 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: The special court set up to try cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on Tuesday, directed jail authorities to shift Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Wadhawan to a government-run hospital to undergo colonoscopy or endoscopy.

The court has ordered that he could be admitted to a private healthcare facility, if the treatment is not available in a government-run hospital.

Wadhawan, who has been suffering from multiple ailments, through his lawyers, had pleaded to transfer him to a private hospital for treatment.

The plea was made after the court had refused to grant him bail.

His lawyer Subir Sarkar said that the court initially, has directed the prison authorities to transfer him to a government hospital.

But, he could be shifted to a private hospital, if the government-run hospital doctors recommend it.

“The jail authority is directed to take accused Rakesh Wadhawan to either KEM hospital or Nair Hospital or any other government hospital for colonoscopy or endoscopy, if the procedure has not been carried out yet. If it is noticed during the treatment by the government-run hospital doctors that Wadhawan would need to be treated at a private hospital, then he could be shifted there. However, the hospital’s administrative and jail authorities’ advice will be required before he can be shifted to a private hospital,” said PP Rajvaidy, judge, special PMLA court.

Wadhawan and his son Sarang have been booked by the Mumbai Police’s economic offence wing (EOW) after they had defaulted on the repayment of a loan taken from the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC).

The bank had run into acute financial troubles, as HDIL had 73% of the financial institution’s total loan exposure of Rs 8,300, which works out to around Rs 6,226 crore.

They had allegedly conspired with bank officials to secure the loan without security.

Soon after the EOW case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also had initiated a separate probe into money laundering allegations against the Wadhawans.

top news
‘Sixth worst-hit in world’: Maharashtra has more virus cases than S Africa
‘Sixth worst-hit in world’: Maharashtra has more virus cases than S Africa
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
‘Take the right precautions’: PM Modi cautions citizens amid dengue season
‘Take the right precautions’: PM Modi cautions citizens amid dengue season
Dream11 wins IPL title rights at 50 percent discount
Dream11 wins IPL title rights at 50 percent discount
Conducting physical exams amid pandemic a challenge: DU
Conducting physical exams amid pandemic a challenge: DU
Rohit , Vinesh among four sportspersons picked for Khel Ratna
Rohit , Vinesh among four sportspersons picked for Khel Ratna
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
‘Wrong President’: Michelle Obama flays Trump at Democratic Convention
‘Wrong President’: Michelle Obama flays Trump at Democratic Convention
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In