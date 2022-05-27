PMC fire dept received 482 calls in two months

PUNE Fire accidents in Pune have become a regular occurrence in the last two months. The fire department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received at least 169 more fire calls compared to last summer.

Ramesh Gangad, the assistant divisional officer of PMC fire department, said, “We received 297 calls in April and at least 185 cases so far in May. The main reason for the rise in the number of fire incidences in the city is temperature rise.”

Last year, the department reported 212 cases in April and 101 cases in May.

The heatwave has become an impetus for many incidents of fire throughout the city. Internal combustion due to unsystematic storage of dry waste, short circuits and gas blasts are the three major causes of fire due to the heatwave.

The officer said that if there had been some building construction problems, the fire department would have warned the concerned authorities. “But, something like a heatwave was out of our control,” said Gangad.

The cases of fire include cooking gas fires, garbage fires, forest fires, vehicles fire, etc. “There were many cases in the slum areas. It becomes a little difficult to control fires in the slums due to low space availability,” added Gangad.

“In the last year, the lockdown had restricted people’s travels and activities. This had reduced the number of fire accidents. People were cautious when they were in their house,” said Gangad.

Additionally, with the onset of monsoon in June, the fire department has made all the necessary arrangements for the emergency kits. The department works along with the disaster management department to rescue people during floods and other fire accidents.