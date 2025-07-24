Villupuram, Pattali Makkal Katchi founder-leader S Ramadoss on Thursday said police authorities must ban his son Anbumani's padayatra considering the potential for law and order disturbances in north Tamil Nadu. PMK founder Ramadoss urges police to stop his son Anbumani's padayatra

The octogenarian leader referred to Anbumani's proposed padayatra and said it is scheduled to begin on July 25 and his party has lodged a plaint in this regard with a top police official.

Speaking to reporters at his Thailapuram-Tindivanam residence near here, he said: "We have lodged a complaint against the padayatra with the Director General of Police seeking action . Since there is a scope for law and order issues cropping up in north Tamil Nadu, the police should take more precaution and they must ban it ."

Further, Ramadoss said though he was aware of who planted the bugging device in his residence and also the objective behind it, he would not make any comment right away as it could jeopardise the ongoing police investigation. The PMK founder said no other leader had to face such a situation.

PMK leader Anbumani's statewide tour, christened, "Anbumani's padayatra to retrieve Tamil Nadu people's rights," is all set to commence on July 25 from Tiruporur near Chennai and culminate in Dharmapuri on November 1.

The logo with the tagline "Anbumani's padayatra to retrieve right, save a generation," was unveiled on July 23.

The padayatra is all set to commence against the backdrop of serious differences between Ramadoss and his son Anbumani over the control of the PMK and matters related to its administration; including appointment of office-bearers.

Anbumani's allegation is that the DMK regime is preventing the Tamil Nadu people from exercising 10 kinds of fundamental rights granted to all the people by the Constitution.

The rights are, Right to social justice, Women's right to a life free from violence, Right to employment, Right to agriculture and food, Right to grow, develop, Right to good governance and basic services, Right to education, Right to be not affected by alcohol and drugs.

Two other rights are related to sustainable urban growth and healthy environment and the objective is retrieval of all such basic rights for the sake of the people.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.