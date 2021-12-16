Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PMLA will lose its value if used indiscriminately, says Supreme Court
india news

PMLA will lose its value if used indiscriminately, says Supreme Court

The bench, which also comprised justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli, rued that the PMLA was being diluted by the manner in which it was employed in several cases
The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana was hearing an appeal by a Jharkhand-based company in a money laundering case. (Archive)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) will lose its relevance if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) used the legislation indiscriminately, observed the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

“If you indiscriminately start using ED proceedings, then the Act will lose its value,” said a bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana as it heard an appeal by a Jharkhand-based company in a money laundering case.

The bench, which also comprised justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli, rued that the PMLA was being diluted by the manner in which it was employed in several cases. “Not just this case. If you start using it as weapon against 1,000 (money laundering) case, 100 case, then what will happen? You cannot put all people behind bars,” it added.

“Every case if you want to use, it doesn’t work. This is not the way it works...Such indiscriminate use will affect the value of Act,” the bench told additional solicitor general SV Raju, who represented ED in the two cases.

Steel company Usha Martin Limited has moved the top court against an order of the Jharkhand high court in a case relating to export of iron ore fines (IOF). The firm challenged the ED summons issued to it in connection with the criminal proceedings pending against it before a CBI court. After the high court declined to stay the summons, the firm moved the top court.

RELATED STORIES

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued notice in the matter and granted protection from coercive action to the firm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP