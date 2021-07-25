PM Modi to address 79th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today at 11am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11am on Sunday. This will be the 79th edition of the programme and will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. The programme will also be available on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the information and broadcasting ministry, according to an official statement.

Prime Minister Modi might address the nation on the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

During the 78th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Modi said on June 27 that players taking part in the Tokyo Olympics have struggled to get to where they are and advised citizens to not pressurise the players knowingly or unknowingly. He also said citizens should support the players with an open mind and encourage them. He also paid a tribute to the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who succumbed to Covid-19 on June 19.

PM Modi also addressed the issue of vaccine hesitancy on June 27. Pointing out that it is crucial that vaccine hesitancy, which is based on rumours in addressed, Modi said India achieved the feat of inoculating million people in a single day. He also cited his own example along with his mother’s by saying both have been fully vaccinated.

“I have myself been vaccinated with both doses. And my mother is close to a hundred years of age… she too has taken both doses. At times, some people develop fever but it’s very minor, just for a few hours. Not getting vaccinated can prove dangerous,” the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, the government has said that Mann Ki Baat has generated over ₹30.80 crore as revenue since its inception in 2014, with the highest of over ₹10.64 crore earned from 2017-18. Addressing the Rajya Sabha on July 19, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said, “Prasar Bharati has broadcast 78 episodes of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme till date on its All India Radio and Doordarshan network and also on social media platforms”. Thakur added that as per data presented by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the cumulative reach of the viewership of the radio programme was estimated to range from approximately 6 crore to 14.35 crore during 2018 to 2020.