PM's 2nd meet on Ukraine in 24 hours, ministers may travel for evacuations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Monday as the Ukraine-Russia crisis continues to escalate. This is the second high-level meeting in the last 24 hours chaired by the Prime Minister on the issue that has caught global attention. The government has also decided to send Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and General VK Singh to travel to Ukraine's neighbouring countries amid evacuation effortsk, sources have said.

The Prime Minister on Sunday held a two-hour long meeting with foreign minister S Jaishankar, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other senior officials where he insisted that the evacuation of students remains the country's top priority. Earlier in the day, he had said that the government is "working day and night" to bring back every Indian in Ukraine safely.

PM Modi spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin last week amid concerns over the safety of thousands who are waiting to return to the country. The government stepped up evacuation efforts after the Ukrainian airspace was closed - alternative land routes were chalked out by seeking support from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia Republic and Poland.

Several states and opposition leaders have been urging the government over the evacuation plan. About 2,000 citizens have been brought back to the country so far, the centre said on Sunday.

The Congress has also attacked the government over the issue at a time with elections still going on in Manipur and Uttar Pradesh.

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to hold talks at the Belarus border.

