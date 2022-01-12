PM’s security lapse: Ex-SC judge to head probe panel

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the constitution of a five-member independent committee to be headed by a retired judge of the court, justice Indu Malhotra, to investigate and fix responsibility on those responsible for the breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab last week.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, was critical of the “blame game” between the Centre and the state government over the issue, and directed that the committee to ascertain the causes of the breach and those accountable for it. It also asked the committee to recommend remedial measures and safeguards necessary for the security of the Prime Minister or others protected by the special protection group (SPG).

To be sure, the PM is currently the SPG’s only protectee after a change in the security norms in 2019. All others who fall in the highest Z+ category are protected by the Central Reserve Police Force.

“Not only are the officer(s)/authority responsible for the above­-stated lapse liable to be identified, but there is also a greater urgency to evolve new measures that may ensure there is no recurrence of such lapses in the future,” held the bench, which also included justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

The committee will also comprise the registrar general of the Punjab & Haryana high court, director general (DG) of Chandigarh Police, director general or his nominee not below the rank of inspector general of police of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and additional director general of police (security) in the Punjab Police.

Asking the committee to submit its report “at the earliest”, the bench directed both the Centre and the Punjab government to put in abeyance their respective inquiry panels till the committee concludes its investigation.

It held that the pertinent questions on PM’s security breach cannot be resolved through “one-­sided inquiries” and that a judicially trained independent mind, duly assisted by competent officers, would be best placed to effectively visit all issues and submit a comprehensive report for the consideration of this court.

The top court took note of the war of words between Centre and the Punjab government, which have accused each other of lapses that led to the unprecedented breach. “There is, however, a blame game between the state and central government as to who is responsible for such lapses. War of words between them is no solution. It may rather impair the need of a robust mechanism to respond at such a critical juncture,”said the court.

The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on the road from Bathinda to Ferozepur on January 5 due to a blockade by protesters while headed for an election rally. The incident sparked a furious political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress government in Punjab, which goes to the polls next month.

In its 11-page order issued on Wednesday, the court underlined the significance of the issue raised by a lawyer-run orgnisation, Lawyer’s Voice, in a public interest litigation (PIL) in so far as ensuring the security of the Prime Minister by the SPG is concerned.

“Any lapse in this regard can lead to devastating and serious consequences,” stated the court while pointing out that the legislative intent behind the SPG Act and the Blue Book (a set of instructions under which the SPG holds an advance security liaison with everyone involved in securing a PM’s event) maps out a comprehensive mechanism for ensuring proximate security of the Prime Minister while he is touring a state.

The additional object of the provisions and the Blue Book, said the court, is to avoid any human error, negligence or any wilful omission or commission which may hamper or expose the safety and security of the executive head of the nation while he is travelling in a particular state.

The court directed the Union and state governments to provide all assistance to the members of the committee for completion of the assigned task while adjourning the petition until a report is received from the panel.

The PIL by Lawyer’s Voice, argued through senior advocate Maninder Singh, sought a “professional and effective” investigation into the incident after immediately securing all the relevant materials in safe custody. The plea also demanded the suspension of Punjab’s chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) over the unprecedented lapse.

Taking up the petition for the first time on Friday last week, the court directed the DG, Chandigarh, and an NIA officer to assist the high court registrar general in taking custody of all materials related to the PM’s security breach. It also asked the inquiry committees of the Centre and state to not proceed for the time being.

On Monday, the bench shot down the Union government’s request to let the Centre’s inquiry panel conclude its probe into the incident, declaring that it would constitute an independent panel, to be headed by a retired SC judge, to probe the episode.

The court also pulled up the Centre for insisting on its inquiry panel proceeding against the chief secretary and Punjab DGP over the security lapse even as it simultaneously urged the bench to examine the matter.

During the previous hearings of the case, the Centre, represented by solicitor general (SG) Tushar Mehta, remained emphatic that Punjab’s chief secretary and DGP could not escape the statutorily mandated proceedings against them since they were directly responsible for ensuring a secure route for PM, and had even approved the route where the convoy was halted due to the protesters.

The Punjab government’s advocate general DS Patwalia, on his part, objected to the show-cause notices issued to state chief secretary and DGP, complaining that the notices already recorded findings that the officers prima facie violated directions issued under the SPG Act by not ensuring adequate security. “I am sanguine that I won’t get a fair hearing before Centre or any central agency. Please, hang me if I am guilty but don’t condemn me without a hearing,” Patwalia told the court at the time.

The breach in the security forced the PM to cancel his first rally in poll-bound Punjab. The Union home ministry sought a report on the incident from the state government.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret over the incident but rejected allegations of any complicity. Channi claimed that his government did not have information about the PM going by road instead if in a chopper which was a last-minute decision due to inclement weather.

