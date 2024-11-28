The PM Vishwakarma scheme of the Central government “strengthens the system of caste-based vocation”, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said in a letter to Union minister Jitam Ram Manjhi on Wednesday, informing the MSMEs minister that the state government will not implement the scheme in its present form. PM Vishwakarma: Won’t implement scheme in present form, says Stalin

Instead, Stalin said, the Dravida Munnetra Khazhgham-led Tamil Nadu government will develop a more inclusive and comprehensive scheme for artisans that does not discriminate on the basis of caste.

“In light of the concerns raised that the scheme strengthens the system of caste-based vocation, the Government of Tamil Nadu had constituted a committee to study the scheme,” Stalin said on Wednesday.

Following an analysis, the committee recommended changes to the scheme which were communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter from Stalin on January 4.

While there was a reply to the chief minister’s letter from the MSME ministry on March 15, there was no mention of the recommendations made by the government of Tamil Nadu, Stalin said.

Hence, Stalin, in Wednesday’s letter, said: “The government of Tamil Nadu, will, therefore, not be taking forward the implementation of the PM Vishwakarma scheme in its present form. “

The MSME ministry launched the PM Vishwakarma Yojana to provide training, technology, credit and market support to the traditional artisans and craftspeople. It covers 18 trades including carpentry, tailoring, and washing.

Giving details of his government’s plans, Stalin said, “To empower artisans in Tamil Nadu under the overall principle of social justice, the government of Tamil Nadu has decided to develop a more inclusive and comprehensive scheme for artisans, which does not discriminate based on caste.”

“This scheme will provide holistic support to all artisans in the state, irrespective of caste or family occupations. Such a scheme will serve to provide them with financial assistance, training and all required support for their development, more comprehensively and inclusively,” he said.

The state government appointed panel recommended removing the mandatory need for the applicant’s family to be traditionally engaged in a family-based trade and instead allow any person pursuing any of the occupations listed in the guidelines to be eligible for assistance under the scheme. It sought for the minimum age criterion to be increased to 35 years so that only those who have made an informed choice to continue their family trade can avail of benefits under this scheme. It also recommended for the onus of verification of the beneficiaries in rural areas to be vested with the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) in the Revenue Department instead of the head of the Gram Panchayat.

An MSME spokesperson could not respond to HT’s request for comment on the matter till the time of going to print.