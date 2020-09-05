e-paper
Poacher arrested from south Bengal with 13 kg of deer meat, snare

Poacher arrested from south Bengal with 13 kg of deer meat, snare

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the Chital was killed somewhere in Ajmalmari, a compartment in the Sunderban. The Sunderban is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to the world’s only tiger that lives in mangroves.

india Updated: Sep 05, 2020 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Joint raids are also being conducted with the police to nab the rest of the gang members.
Joint raids are also being conducted with the police to nab the rest of the gang members.(HT FILE PHOTO.)
         

A 37-year-old man was arrested from a village in South 24 Parganas near the Sunderban forest early on Saturday and police have seized around 13 kilos of deer meat from him.

“The man has been identified as Manindranath Das. We have seized around 13 kilograms of deer meat from him along with a 40’ snare,” said VK Yadav, chief wildlife warden of West Bengal.



“Further investigation is on and joint raids are also being conducted with the police to nab the rest of the gang members,” said Yadav.

Even though the incident has raised apprehensions of poaching activities in the Sunderbans that has around 100 tigers, this is not the first time that such cases have surfaced.

In April 2019, a decomposed tiger was found dead with a snare around its waist in Ajmalmari. A decade ago in 2009, the skeleton of a tiger was recovered from the same area – Ajmalmari. In 2008, a tiger carcass with bullet injuries in its head was found floating in a river.

