Police: 1 killed in granite quarry blast in Raichur

A 38-year-old man was killed and another critically injured in an explosion at a granite quarry near Makapur village in Lingasugur taluk, police said. The injured worker, identified as 40-year-old Mahalinga from Kushtagi in Koppal district, was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Bagalkote for advanced treatment. (File photo)

“The incident occurred on Saturday at around 11 am. The blast likely took place when the workers were reportedly handling explosives as part of routine quarrying operations. Soon after the incident, the injured worker, Venkatesh, was shifted to Bagalkote for additional treatment while one died on the spot,” Raichur superintendent of police (SP) Putta Madaiah told HT.

The deceased was a resident of Ilakal in Bagalkote district and died at the scene. The injured worker, identified as 40-year-old Mahalinga from Kushtagi in Koppal district, was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Bagalkote for advanced treatment.

“We are examining whether the quarry has valid licenses, including those for handling explosives. We will have clarity on Monday, as Sunday is a holiday. A case under the Explosives Act has been registered at the Mudgal police station. The autopsy was conducted at the Mudgal taluk government hospital, and the body was handed over to the family on Sunday. Investigation is on,” he added.