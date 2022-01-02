Police book seven for attacking a Christian prayer group in K’taka

Seven men have been booked in Karnataka’s Belagavi district for allegedly assaulting members of a Christian prayer group accusing them of forcefully converting people to their faith, officials said Sunday.

Five people, including three women, were injured in the attack, the officials said, adding that they are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mudalagi town.

The incident took place in Tukkanatti village near Gokak in the district on December 29, officials said.

The accused, who claimed to be members of various right-wing Hindutva groups, allegedly barged into a house where a prayer meeting was being held at around 1pm, a senior official said citing the police complaint filed by the owner of the house the same day. They accused the people of forcefully converting the villagers to Christianity, the official said requesting anonymity

The accused alleged that the women were sex workers and assaulted them, the official said. They also hit house owner’s husband and their nephew, he said.

The seven men also hurled casteist slurs at the women and accused them of “betraying the Hindu faith that they were born into”, the official said.

When a woman in the group tried to intervene, one of the accused allegedly attacked her with the boiling food, he said citing the complaint.

The woman has sustained severe burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mudalagi, the official said.

The accused have been identified as Shivanand Shivalingappa, Ramesh Dandapur, Parasappa Babu, Fakirappa Bagewadi, Krishna Kantikar, Chatan Rajendra and Mahantesh Basalingappa, the official said.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 143 (rioting), 448 (trespassing), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 392 (robbery), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been filed at Ghataprabha police station, the official said.

Relevant sections from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been added to the first information report, the official said.

The attack comes amid a spate of attacks on Christians in the state.

On December 28, members of the Bajrang Dal barged into a house in Kunigal area of Tumakuru district and attacked the residents accusing them of forceful conversions.

In a similar incident, Christmas celebrations at a school in Mandya district were interrupted by Hindutva activists on December 16.

On December 15, a 150-year-old church was allegedly vandalised by unidentified people in Chikkaballapur district.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases so far.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka legislative assembly on December 23 passed the contentious anti-conversion bill, Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, to prevent “unlawful conversions” in the state.