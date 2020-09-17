Police bust militant hideout in J&K’s Awantipora, recover huge cache of arms, explosives

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 20:40 IST

A major attack has been averted after police on Thursday claimed to have busted a militant hideout and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition including explosives from Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora village

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist, a joint search operation by police, 42 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) and 130 BN CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) was conducted of the nursery arear near forests of Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora village.

“During search of the forest area two explosive dumps were found which were concealed underground in two different 250 liters plastic tanks. In one plastic tank 416 high explosive gelatin sticks were kept concealed and have been recovered,” the police said.

In another plastic tank, police recovered 50 detonators. “The detonators were destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad on the spot, due to their risk of carrying and transporting,” police said.

By this recovery, the police said it is evident that forces have been able to avert some major terror attack by means of explosive substances.

A case has been registered by Awantipore police station.