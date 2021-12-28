Police complaint lodged against Bommai over anti-conversion bill

An activist on Monday lodged a police complaint against Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators over the controversial “anti-conversion Bill” in Raichur district, people familiar with the development said.

However, a senior officer of the Lingasugur police station in the district said no FIR (first information report) has been registered.

Complainant Manaiah R, a Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, alleged that the BJP has portrayed the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in a bad light in the controversial Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, also known as “anti-conversion Bill”.

“The anti-conversion Bill has shown the people of these communities as vagabonds, beggars and portrayed them to be the ones who get converted to other religions with the lure of money, cloth, enticements and acts of donations,” reads the complaint, a copy of which HT has seen, seeking action under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The Karnataka legislative assembly on December 23 passed the Bill, but it was not tabled in the Upper House of the state legislature.

Besides Bommai, complainant Manaiah also named state’s home minister Araga Jnanendra, Assembly speaker Vishveshwara Kageri and all BJP MLAs in his complaint.

A senior officer of the Lingasugur police station said no FIR has been registered, citing Article 212 of the Constitution that bars judiciary from probing into House proceedings. “We have given in writing to the complainant that a case can’t be registered. We don’t have any powers to book a case against the legislature as the constitution doesn’t allow it… If he wants to take action, he has to approach the speaker (who is named in the complaint),” said the police officer, requesting anonymity.

As per Article 212, the “validity of any proceedings in the legislature of a state shall not be called in question on the ground of any alleged irregularity of procedure. No officer or member of the Legislature of a State in whom powers are vested by or under this Constitution for regulating procedure or the conduct of business, or for maintaining order, in the Legislature shall be subject to the jurisdiction of any court in respect of the exercise by him of those powers.”