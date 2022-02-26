Police fail to exhume student activist Anis Khan’s body for second autopsy amid stir

West Bengal Police on Saturday failed to exhume the body of student activist Anis Khan for conducting the second post mortem amid protests by villagers at Amta in Howrah district.

Protests by students and youth wings of political parties continued in the state. At Panchla in Howrah, protestors mobbed the office of the police superintendent. Police used tear gas and a baton charge to disperse the crowd that hurled bricks and damaged a few police vehicles. A few persons including policemen were injured.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday had ordered a second post mortem of the victim’s body under the supervision of a district judge. Khan was found dead outside his home on February 19. His death has led to protests in the state amid charges of political hooliganism.

On Saturday, when police reached the village around 5:30am to exhume the body, residents staged a protest and didn’t allow the cops to exhume the body.

“On the direction of Hon’ble High Court, today members of SIT being accompanied by magistrate went to exhume the dead body of Anish Khan for holding further PM which was prevented fiercely in utter violation of order of the apex court of WB,” West Bengal Police tweeted.

Officials from the special investigation team had asked the victim’s family late Friday night so that the body could be exhumed and a second post mortem conducted on Saturday.

Salem Khan, the victim’s father, and other family members had urged police to conduct the second autopsy on Monday because Salem Khan he was unwell. But police reached the village on Saturday morning, which sparked protests.

“When the family has urged the police to conduct the post mortem on Monday, why are the cops becoming hyperactive and sneaking into the village in the early hours to exhume the body?” asked Shabbir Khan, the victim’s elder brother.

On Friday, the victim’s family had hinted they could move the higher court against the single-bench order as they demanded a probe by the Central bureau of Investigation, and wanted the second post mortem be done by the central agency.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP and advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, one of the petitioners in the Anis Khan case in the Calcutta High Court, criticised police for reaching the village so early in the morning to exhume the body.

“We shall bring this to the notice of the court. Why are the police in such a hurry? Is there anything secret? Are they trying to suppress the case?” he asked.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, too, attacked the government, with Dilip Ghosh, the party’s national vice president, alleging that police have no intention to arrest the culprits.

Even though a home guard and a civic volunteer have been arrested, the victim’s father could not identify them during an identification parade.

“SIT is investigating the Anish khan case under the directions of the Hon’ble High Court but violent demonstrations are being organized daily at Amta Police Station and SP office with the ulterior motive of derailing and delaying the investigation,” tweeted West Bengal Police.