Police launch hunt for YSRCP legislator in driver’s murder case

The police in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Sunday launched a manhunt for ruling YSR Congress party lawmaker Ananta Udaya Bhakar alias Ananta Babu in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old car driver V Subrahmanyam in the early hours of Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kakinada superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu said the police had registered a case under Section 302 (murder) against Ananta Babu, the prime accused in the murder case, apart from under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as the deceased belonged to a Dalit community.

“A special team of the police officials was constituted to trace Ananta Babu, who has been absconding,” the SP said.

The doctors at the Kakinada government general hospital had conducted post-mortem on the body of Subrahmanyam in the early hours of Sunday. “He had internal bleeding injuries, apparently caused due to indiscriminate beating,” a police official said on condition of anonymity, quoting the post-mortem report.

The body of Subrahmanyam was handed over to his family and was cremated later in the day at G Mamidada village of East Godavari district. A large number of villagers, besides activists of Kula Vivaksha Porata Samithi (Committee against caste discrimination) paid tributes to the deceased.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subrahmanyam, who had worked as the car driver for YSRC legislative council member Ananta Babu till recently, was found dead in mysterious circumstances in the back seat of the car in the early hours of Friday.

The MLC, who came to Subrahmanyam’s residence on Thursday night and took him out stating that he had some work, handed over the body to the victim’s family stating that the latter had died in a road accident. When the family members protested as there were injuries on his body, the MLC fled the scene leaving the car behind.

The police, who rushed to Subrahmanyam’s residence, shifted the body to the Kakinada government hospital for post-mortem, but his wife Aparna refused to give consent, alleging that the MLC be arrested and a murder case be booked against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police in Sarpavaram police station initially booked a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code, based on the complaint ledged by Subrahmanyam’s family members, pending post-mortem. Sarpavaram police inspector Murali Krishna said there was no trace of any road accident at the spot (Nagamalli Thota Junction) as the YSRC leader had claimed.

As the issue snowballed into a major controversy with the opposition Telugu Desam Party and representatives of various Dalit organisations staging protests at the hospital, the state government took the issue seriously.

A late night press statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) on Saturday night said chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the police officials to register a murder case and take action against the accused impartially.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following instructions from the chief minister, Kakinada SP Ravindranath Babu asked the police to take Ananta Babu into custody and book a murder case against him. “Earlier the case was filed under Section 174 of CrPC. Now the case will be registered under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code,” the SP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON