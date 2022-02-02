Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Police officer injured in terrorist attack in Shopian district

Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:10 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Three days after a 53-year-old policeman was killed in a terrorist attack, unidentified gunmen on Tuesday attacked and injured an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in south Kashmir's Shopian district, said the police.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Three days after a 53-year-old policeman was killed in a terrorist attack, unidentified gunmen on Tuesday attacked and injured an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, said the police.

In last one week, this is the third attack on police officials in the Valley and second attack in south Kashmir, said an official, privy to the matter.

The injured ASI, identified as Shabir Ahmad, was attacked when he was on his way back from a mosque at Amishijipora area of Shopian, said the police official.“Ahmad was admitted to a local hospital, from where he was rushed to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment. His condition is stable as of now,” said a police spokesman.

“Soon after the incident, senior police officers reached the crime spot and cordoned off the area. A search operation has been launched to nab the accused. A case has been registered under the Arms Act and Indian Penal Code,” said the official.

On Saturday, terrorists had killed Ali Mohammad Ganai, 53, in South Kashmir’s Hassanpora Bijbhera outside his home. A day earlier another policeman escaped unhurt in an attack in the Batmaloo area of Srinagar. Last year, 20 cops were killed across Kashmir. Security forces have neutralised 21 militants, including eight Pakistani militants in 11 encounters in January, this year.

