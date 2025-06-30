Ranchi, Police on Monday resorted to mild lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse a group of villagers protesting ahead of an official government function to mark Hul Diwas in Bhognadih, Sahibganj district of Jharkhand, officials said. Police resort to mild lathi-charge, fire tear gas to disperse villagers in J’khand Bhognadih

The villagers, led by the Sido-Kanhu Murmu Hul Foundation and Aato Manjhi Vashi Bhognadih , were protesting the district administration’s alleged dismantling of a separate stage they had set up to commemorate Hul Diwas in their capacity.

Bhognadih, a historically significant village, is the birthplace of tribal icons Sido and Kanhu Murmu, who led the Santhal rebellion against British rule in 1855–56.

"Police had to resort to mild lathicharge and use tear gas shells as some villagers attacked the force using bows and arrows," an official said.

"The situation is well under control, and the government function is proceeding smoothly," said Sahibganj SP Amit Kumar Singh.

He added that the incident occurred in the morning when a group attempted to celebrate the occasion separately.

Earlier, descendants of Sido-Kanhu alleged that they were denied permission by the administration to observe Hul Diwas on June 30 in Bhognadih, Sahebganj district.

A descendant, Mandal Murmu, alleged that the administration had refused permission for the programme, which was organised by the Sido-Kanhu Hul Foundation and Aato Manjhi Vashi Bhognadih .

A member of SKHF alleged that the stage they had erected to observe the occasion was damaged by the administration.

Meanwhile, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tributes to the tribal warriors of Santhal rebellion on 'Hul Diwas' and extended greetings to the people.

Hul Diwas is observed to commemorate the anniversary of Santhal rebellion against British rule in 1855-56.

Two brothers — Sido and Kanhu Murmu — led the uprising, also known as the Santhal Hul, which took place in present-day Jharkhand.

"Salute to the struggle and martyrdom of the great heroes of the Hul rebellion, immortal martyrs Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, Phoolo-Jhano and other brave martyrs. Before the freedom struggle, our heroes of the Hul rebellion had lit the torch of tribal identity against the exploitation and atrocities of the British rule and moneylenders and for the protection of water, forest and land," Soren said in a post on social media.

The teachings of the brave forefathers will always inspire people to seek justice and self-respect, he added.

"Long live the immortal brave martyrs Sido and Kanhu! May the brave martyrs of Jharkhand remain immortal! Hail Jharkhand!" Soren added.

Gangwar also extended greetings to tribals and paid tributes to the fighters of the Santhal rebellion.

"Their struggle against British rule will always inspire future generations to fight against injustice and serve the motherland," Gangwar said in a post on X.

The rebellion, which began in Bhognadih village, aimed to address the exploitation of the Santhal people by the British and local landlords.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.