Police to summon singer Honey Singh over lewd lyrics

Police will summon singer-cum-lyricist Honey Singh and T-Series company owner Bhushan Kumar after they were booked for alleged lewd lyrics on a complaint lodged by Punjab women’s commission chief Manisha Gulati.

“A case has been registered against singer Honey Singh and Bhushan Kumar. We will summon them and in case they fail to join the investigations, there are provisions of arresting them,” said Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harcharan Singh Bhullar.

Gulati had written to the Punjab DGP over the lyrics of Honey Singh’s song ‘Makhna’, seeking a ban on the song. She said the song was “indecent” and bound to have a “negative effect” on the society. She had asked the police to file a criminal case against the Bollywood singer and sought a status report by July 12.

