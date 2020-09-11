Political, legal tussle day after demolition drive

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:07 IST

Mumbai

A complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly using foul language against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, an official said on Thursday.

A non-cognisable offence has been registered against the 33-year-old actor at Vikhroli police station based on the complaint filed by Nitin Mane, a city-based advocate, the official said.

“...we asked the complainant to approach court. No FIR was registered,” Prashant Kadam, deputy commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone VII, said.

Ranaut’s recent remarks that she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and a September 3 tweet likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have drawn sharp condemnation by ruling Shiv Sena leaders, who allege she insulted the city and its police force.

After the Mumbai civic body demolished parts of an office she owns, Ranaut criticised CM Uddhav Thackeray, a Sena leader. In a scathing video message posted on social media on Wednesday, she told the CM that the “wheels of time” will turn.

As a row raged, the Sena said the Kangana “episode is a closed chapter”. Sena leader and its chief spokesperson, Sanjay Raut, met party chief and CM Thackeray, but Raut denied that the meeting had anything to do with the controversy. “What is left to discuss? The [Kangana] episode is over and we have forgotten about it already. We are back to our daily political, social and administrative work,” Raut told reporters.

The Sena leadership, according to party insiders who did not want to be named, has directed its leaders and spokespersons not to engage in any verbal spat with the actor.

“The action at Ranaut’s office was carried out by BMC. It has no connection with the Shiv Sena. BMC has their legal department. You can talk to the mayor or BMC commissioner about it,” Raut said.

He dismissed reports that Congress president Sonia Gandhi called Thackeray over the issue. “Do not spread such rumours. No such thing happened,” he said.

The Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar — an ally of the Sena— publicly questioned the timing of the BMC action on Wednesday even as he said the actor’s statements should not be given much importance.

Raut, however, downplayed Pawar’s statements and said, “Whether it is Pawar saheb or Sonia ji, nobody has made any statement expressing disappointment [over the issue].”

Meanwhile, Ranaut continued with her attack on the Sena, accusing it of diluting its ideology. “...after losing elections ShivSena shamelessly made milavat sarkar and turned in to Sonia Sena,” she tweeted, referring to the Congress president and the Sena’s tie-up with the Congress.

“How many voices will you suppress? Till when you will run away from the truth, you are nothing but an example of dynasty,” she said in another tweet, apparently referring to Thackeray.

Raut chose not to respond to the posts but said: “I don’t know what she tweets. I have not seen them. We do not read them, we only read Saamana.”

Sena mouthpiece Saamana, which is edited by Raut, carried a page one story with headline “ukhaad lia (demolished it)” — a reference to the action by BMC, which is controlled by the party.

NOTICE TO MALHOTRA

Ranaut’s neighbour and fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, meanwhile, was issued a show-cause notice on Monday over alleged illegal construction in his Pali Hill bungalow. He was given seven days to reply. At the time of going to press, Malhotra had not responded to HT’s calls and messages. The notice, a copy of which is with HT, mentions four alleged violations. It asked Malhotra to show sufficient evidence explaining why the unauthorised construction should not be pulled down in seven days.