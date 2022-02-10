Political slugfest intensifies a day after hijab protests rocked Karnataka

The face-off between pro- and anti-hijab students that rocked several districts of Karnataka on Tuesday triggered a political slugfest on Wednesday, with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backing women’s choice of clothing and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi decrying the “communal colour” given to the dress code issue.

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra and Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday accused the Congress of fuelling the Hijab row.

“Congress leaders are adding fuel to the fire in connection with the Hijab issue. If they continue to do so in future, people in Karnataka will throw them in the Arabian Sea,” Jnanendra told reporters.

The Campus Front of India (CFI), the student wing of Islamic outfit Popular Front of India, alleged that the Sangh Parivar was fomenting trouble.

The government had earlier said the role of CFI, alleged to have incited the Hijab row, would be investigated.

The hijab issue which first surfaced in Udupi could have been resolved locally and the Sangh Parivar outfits are responsible for spreading it to other districts, CFI Karnataka state president Atauallah Punjalkatte alleged on Wednesday Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backed women’s choice of dressing.

Whether it is a bikini, a ‘ghoonghat’ (face veil), a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear, she said. “Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear,” she tweeted. “This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women,” she said.

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said some people are giving “communal colour” to a decision on dress code and discipline of institutions as part of their “conspiracy to defame India’s inclusive culture”.

With Pakistani ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chaudhary Fawad Hussain wading into the hijab row, criticising India over the issue, Naqvi also shot back saying Pakistan, which is a “jungle of crime and cruelty” for minorities, is preaching India on tolerance and secularism.

Equal rights, dignity and prosperity of the minorities, including Muslims, is a part of India’s commitment to tolerance, harmony and inclusivity, he asserted while speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

Besides, minority communities are equally benefitting from all other institutions and facilities in the country, he added.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said there is no objection to the headscarf, but the prevailing dress code in schools and colleges must be followed.

“If anyone wants to wear a hijab, we have no objection to it, but if they want to go to school and college (wearing hijab) then they will have to follow the dress code prevalent in those institutions,” Vij, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said. “And if one does not follow that (the dress code) then they can stay back home, no problem,” he added.’

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) claimed that the ongoing row over wearing of hijab is a conspiracy of Congress-led “tool kit gang” to push “separatist agenda” and create an atmosphere of “anarchy” across the country.

Slamming the Congress on the issue, the saffron group’s joint general secretary Surendra Jain alleged that Popular Front of India (PFI) is also involved in the conspiracy and appealed to the Karnataka government to expose the culprits and ensure they get “strictest punishment”.

“The row over hijab, which started from Udupi, Karnataka, has now taken a massive form in the country. It’s no more just a controversy. It has become ‘hijab jihad’.

“Fanatic elements going ahead with this separatist agenda. Tool-kit gang under the leadership of Congress has become active across the world to create an atmosphere of anarchy in the country under a conspiracy,” Jain charged in a video message.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the Karnataka government should resolve the hijab row and Opposition parties should not use the controversy for political gains.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, “The government should resolve the hijab row according to the rules. Opposition parties should not use the hijab controversy for political gains.”

Malikarjuna said that if any student breaks discipline or does any work against the rules, then the government should discontinue the grants.

However, hitting out at the BJP, Kharge said, “Some people are promoting purple hijab controversy to break Hindu-Muslim unity to polarize votes.”

The Congress leader said that the girls have been wearing hijab and attending schools and colleges for a long time.

“Girls wearing hijab have been coming to school and college for a long time. Karnataka is a state with multi-culture practice but some political parties are behind this controversy,” he added.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala urged students not to fall prey to the design of fanatics and reject the agenda of hate.